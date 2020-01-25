advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Lito Adiwang wants to continue his victories against Pongsiri Mitsatit from Thailand in ONE: Fire & Fury on Friday in the Mall of Asia Arena.

Adiwang, the aspiring team Lakay warrior, has won his last six fights and hopes to keep his momentum against a fighting yet dangerous Mitsatit.

advertisement

“I am confident that I can get into this match. I love Pongsiri’s style. He is an exciting fighter, ”said Adiwang. “It only gives me more motivation and confidence when I know I’m up to a good challenge.”

After beginning his 3-0 championship season with Mitsatit, he gave up four of his last five fights, including a unanimous loss to Yoshitaka Naito two months ago in Manila.

However, the 26-year-old Adiwang sees his chances pretty well, which does not mean that he takes his opponent lightly.

“Pongsiri is a great striker. He is good at clinching and has strong knees. I know his Muay Thai will be exceptional, but I think I see weakness in his base game, ”he said.

“I go into this fight with confidence. I know I’m going to win. That is my attitude at the moment. The only thing I have to do is to do my best. Then I will claim victory. “

Adiwang draws additional motivation from his teammates, who are also present at the event, and the idea of ​​presenting his talents to an audience from his hometown, which he has not been able to do since 2013.

“This is my first fight in Manila with ONE Championship. Of course I am very happy to fight in front of my compatriots. The Filipino fans are the best in the world and I can’t wait to generate the heat, ”he said.

“I want to win this fight in an impressive way. I want to achieve the goal in any way – on my feet or on the floor. “

Five other Filipinos, including Team Lakay stars Joshua Pacio, Eduard Folayang and Danny Kingad, are scheduled for the fight.

Pacio defends his straw weight world championship title against Alex Silva from Brazil in the main event.

In the penultimate fight, two-time lightweight champion Folayang faces Dutchman Pieter Buist. Meanwhile, Danny Kingad is fighting flyweight against Xie Wei from China.

“The fact that my teammates are on the map with me is even more special.”

Fighters Jomary Torres from the Catalan Fighting System and Gina Iniong from Team Lakay are also part of the map.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4am and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement