advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra’s head coach Tim Cone hasn’t given up center Greg Slaughter yet.

Slaughter has announced on his Instagram account that he will take an indefinite break after his contract with the Gin Kings expires.

advertisement

However, Cone would rather sit down with Slaughter before anything is finalized.

“I’m out of town right now and I don’t have any Greg news right now,” Cone said in a story on the PBA website. “We plan to speak to him and his agent in the next few days.”

The 7-foot massacre gave the Gin Kings four titles and was even named the 2014 Best Conference and Rookie Player in the 2017 Governors’ Cup.

However, there have been several conferences where Slaughter has had to miss a significant number of games due to various injuries.

“After my contract expired, I decided to take a break to work on myself in all respects,” Slaughter wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “I don’t know what the future holds, but one thing is certain, the best is yet to come.”

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and others over 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4am and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement