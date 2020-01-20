advertisement

Inspired by the crucial conquest of the PBA Governors’ Cup Championship 2019 last Friday, the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings are now looking forward to the Philippine Cup, which marks the 45th season of the Pro League in March.

Coach Tim Cone said Ginebra is now ready to crack the prestigious All-Filipino title as the Gin Kings overwhelmed the Meralco Bolts in just five games of the seven best title series to win the third Governor’s Cup Achieving crown in the last four productions of the event with import taste.

Although the Bolts were doomed in Game 3 when big local hero Raymond Almazan injured his left knee in the middle of the first quarter, the Kings proved they were simply superior, Stanley Pringle and LA Tenorio.

Brownlee lost the best import award to Allen Durham of Meralco for the third time, but there was no question who was the best reinforcement for the Kings, who first defeated the Bolts for the title in six games in 2017 and the feat at repeated in seven games next year.

Ginebra opened the title series with a 91:78 decision, in which Cone no longer had to deal with the Gilas Pilipinas team, which retained its title at the Southeast Asian Games earlier this month with Aguilar, Pringle and Tenorio.

The Bolts had the best 16 triple franchise hits and settled for a 104-102 win, which turned out to be their last. While injured Almazan watched in the Meralco locker room, Ginebra took game 3 at 92-84 and then scored his best game in a 94-72 game at game 4.

Almazan, who was taking pain relievers to play in game 4, decided to pause in game 5, which Ginebra also won 105: 93 to achieve a 4: 1 win.

Though Aguilar was later honored as an MVP in the finals by sports journalists, Cone is said that Pringle, who won his very first PBA title, will be the key factor for Ginebra at All-Filipino, whose sister team has won San Miguel Beer five times in a row times.

Pringle, a Filipino-American goal scorer who switched from NorthPort to Ginebra in the middle of the 44th season, started with 10 points in Game 1 of the title series and scored 23, 21, 21 and 17 points in the next four games.

“I think Stanley is giving us our best chance,” said Cone, who has been victorious with a record 22nd PBA title at All-Filipino since joining the Kings in 2015. INQ

