Condolences have been extended to family and friends after the death earlier this month of famous Penelak artist Salus Coast, Gus Modeste. He was 44 years old.

Modest had lived in Duncan the last few years to be near doctors and hospital while dealing with diabetes, heart problems and other health issues.

“A very talented artist,” said Penelope band administrator Jim Chisholm. “I met him a couple of times, a really nice fellow.”

Modeste grew up on the island of Galiano and spent several years in Nanaimo before moving to live with his father in Penelac and attended Chemainus High School, where he honored his craft as a stuntman.

“He received a lot of encouragement from Walter Stoochnoff, a teacher there,” said Modeste’s aunt Connie Crocker. “That’s where his carving life began.”

Modesty also drew inspiration from carver Francis Horne. A modest totem made as an inheritance at the high school entrance.

Along with Cowichan’s Doug August, Modeste carved out the marker of the page and the nose of the aircraft that had sunk by Khemainus 14 years earlier, on January 14, 2006 to become a diving reef.

His engravings and prints can be found all over the world, including Brussels, Belgium.

One of Modeste’s most beloved works, known as Mother’s Love, is a powerful rendition of the orca J35 by the resident whale population and its offspring.

He also made wonderful cinnamon designs, including one for his village of Penelaku.

“He had such a natural talent for drawing and carving,” Crocker said. “It just really developed and it seemed to happen so easily. He was just so talented.

“I think about her personally, I’ve never had a boring conversation with her,” she added. He was always interesting to talk to. He had important things to talk about and he was also very funny. “

Comments were leaked on social media as news of Modeste’s death spread.

“He opened my eyes to some of his views without effort,” Shane Harper noted. “I liked a lot of his prospects.”

He did a phenomenal job, ”Wes Bissett said.

The Rainforest Arts on Willow Street in Chemainus are hoping that some of his work will come out of his studio and the proceeds of each sale go to his family.

“He had a collection of work that he was preparing,” Crocker noted.

“His work is a gift to the world,” added Kathy Wachs of the Chemainus Valley Cultural Arts Association. “His character was strong and sweet. Condolences to many who love it. “

“He lives in his art,” remarked Hanna Miskiman. “Family Condolences”.

“This is such sad news,” offered Tammy Baines. “Gus was such a kind and so talented person.”

An example of Gus Modeste’s amazing art. (Photo by Don Bodger)

The totem pole inside the entrance Chemainus High School was carved by Gus Modeste. (Photo by Don Bodger)

