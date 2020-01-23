advertisement

As the conference game continues, various people have started to establish themselves as high-level prospects for the 2020 NBA draft.

College basketball is confusing, much like the NBA draft. Ranking teams lose almost every evening, no one seems to want to hold high positions if they are won, and apparently no one has done enough to raise their profile as surefire number 1 in June.

In the previous draft, James Wiseman had only recently resigned from college basketball, and Cole Anthony was excluded because of his meniscal tears. A month later, both guys remain at the top of the draft boards.

Now it can be argued that the reason is that both Anthony and Wiseman are two of the prospects for a higher class cap and are above their competitors, or one could argue that this design class is so weak that nobody else can they jump to the top of the design board.

The only thing that can be said with certainty is that the time is quickly approaching when people want to increase their designs. When January comes to an end, February passes in no time and before we know it, the time for conference tournaments and March madness is ahead of us.

Drafts of shares can be made or broken in March. So look for the best of the best to stand up and establish yourself for the future. In this way, for the time being, I project that the design will break through when the season ends today.

Order draft courtesy of Tankathon.com on 01/21/20

