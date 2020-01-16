advertisement

This article is republished here with permission from The Conversation. This content is shared here because the subject may interest readers of Snopes; however, it does not represent the work of fact checkers or Snopes editors.

We talk a lot about digital media. The increase in screen time has raised concerns about the media’s impact on democracy, addiction, depression, relationships, learning, health, privacy and much more. It is often assumed that the effects are enormous, even apocalyptic.

However, scientific data often fails to confirm what seems true based on daily experiences. Study after study, screen time is often not correlated with significant effects of a magnitude that matches the concerns and expectations of media consumers, critics, teachers, parents, pediatricians and even researchers themselves. For example, a recent review of more than 200 social media studies concluded that there was almost no effect of longer screen time on psychological well-being. An in-depth study of adolescents has reported small effects of screen time on brain development and no relationship between media use and cognitive performance. A review of 20 studies on the effects of multitasking with the media – that is, using two or more screens at the same time – showed small drops in cognitive performance due to multitasking, but also pointed out new studies that have shown the opposite.

As communication, psychology and medicine researchers interested in the effects of the media, we are interested in how individuals’ engagement with digital technology influences thoughts, emotions, behaviors, health and well-being. people.

Beyond the “screen time”

Has the media’s power over modern life been overestimated? Probably not, but nobody knows, because there is a serious lack of knowledge about what people actually see and do on their screens.

All over the world, people all watch pretty much the same screens and spend a lot of time with them. However, the similarities between us stop there. Many types of applications, games and messages circulate on users’ screens. And, because it’s so easy to create personalized experience leads, each person ends up seeing very different material at different times. Two people do not share the same media experiences.

To determine the effects of the media on people’s lives, whether beneficial or harmful, one must know what people actually see and do on these screens. But researchers often mistakenly depend on a rather metric screen time.

A media solution based solely on the time spent in front of a screen is like a medical opinion to a person who takes several prescription drugs to halve the total number of tablets. What drugs and when? Reports of time spent in front of a screen, the most common way to assess media usage, are known to be terribly inaccurate and only describe the total viewing time. Today, on a single screen, you can instantly switch between a neighbor’s email, watch the news, be a parent of a child, arrange dinner delivery, plan a weekend, talk to an office videoconference and even monitor your car, home irrigation and lighting. Add to that more embarrassing uses – bullying a classmate, hate speech or reading fabricated news. Knowing someone’s screen time – their total media dose – will not diagnose any problem with that content.

Complex and unique nature of media use

What would be a better measure of media consumption than screen time? Something that better captures the complexity of how people interact with the media. Perhaps the details on specific categories of content – the names of programs, software and websites – would be more informative. Sometimes this can be enough to highlight problems – playing a popular game more than expected, frequent visits to a suspicious political website or too much social time on Facebook.

However, tracking broad categories of content is still not very helpful. My Facebook hour, for example, could be spent on self-expression and social comparison; yours could be filled with news, errands, courses, games and videos. In addition, our research reveals that people now switch between the content of their smartphones and laptops every 10 to 20 seconds on average. Many people on average have several hundred different smartphone sessions per day. The rapid pace certainly affects how people converse with each other and how we are engaged with the news. And each piece of content is surrounded by other types of documents. News read on Facebook sandwiches political content between social relationships, each changing the interpretation of the other.

Screen time: work and play.

Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

A Human Screenome call for projects

In the age of technology and big data, we need a digital life DVR that records the entire experience of individuals’ screen media – what we call the genome-like micromeome screenome and to other “omes” that define the unique characteristics of an individual and exhibits.

An individual’s screenome includes applications and websites, the specific content observed and created, all the words, images and sounds on the screens, as well as their time, duration and sequence. This includes whether the content is produced by the user or sent by others. And it includes usage features, such as variations in how you interact with a screen, how quickly you switch between content, scrolls through screens, and turns the screen on and off.

Without knowledge of the whole screenome, no one – including researchers, critics, educators, journalists or policy makers – can accurately describe the chaos of new media. People need much better data – for science, politics, parenting and more. And it must be collected and supported by individuals and organizations who are motivated to share information for all to analyze and apply.

The advantages of studying the human genome have necessitated the development of the field of genomics. It will be the same for the human screenome, the unique individual recording of experiences that constitute psychological and social life on digital devices. Researchers now have the technologies to begin a serious study of screenomics, which we describe in the journal Nature. We now need the data – a collective effort to produce, map and analyze a large and informative set of screenomes. A human Screenome project could educate academics, health care professionals, educators, parents, advocacy groups, tech companies and policy makers on how to maximize the potential of the media and address its most dire effects. pernicious.

Byron Reeves, professor of communication, Stanford University; Nilam Ram, professor of human development and family studies and psychology, Pennsylvania State University, and Thomas N. Robinson, professor of pediatrics and medicine, Stanford University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

