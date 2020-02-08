advertisement

The widespread fear that food produced in the UK would be undermined by cheap imports that do not meet equivalent standards dominated the concerns of farmers at the NFU Scotland conference.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing admitted that the industry was facing a “very difficult struggle” to protect it from a wave of imports that would endanger agriculture, and the meat sector in danger. particular.

Responding to a call by Angus farmer and tourism entrepreneur Caroline Miller to help fight the threat of cheap imports, Ewing said it was “crystal clear” that states – The United States would press for full market access for all agricultural products, and it was not a sign that the British government would act to protect British producers from cheap imports.

advertisement

He stressed that trade was not a decentralized issue and stressed that political pressure was the only way to persuade the British government to insist on equivalent standards for imports.

“Michael Gove has repeatedly stated that there will be legislation ensuring that food is only importable on the basis of evidence that it has been produced to the same standards of environmental traceability and well-being”, a he declared.

“Now that Brexit has taken place, that seems to have changed.”

Mr. Ewing added that there would soon be a meeting in Decentralized Governments in Stormont, and said that “it would not be a surprise” if there was a common approach between Wales, Ireland and North and Scotland demanding appropriate standards for food imports.

“Otherwise, food security is threatened and British agriculture, especially the meat sector, will be compromised,” he said.

“We would allow a situation to develop where we have all the high cost environmental rules and standards, but we would create a situation where we allow all of that to be destroyed by the incoming beef without any traceability.”

nnicolson@thecourier.co.uk

advertisement