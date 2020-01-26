advertisement

The car of a 47-year-old woman who disappeared from her home in the early morning in pajamas was found in Staffordshire.

Deborah Brown disappeared from her home in Twycross at 3 a.m. on Saturday January 25, then was spotted at 6:30 a.m. in Tamworth by a dog walker near Domino’s Pizza in High Street.

Leicestershire police said the police were extremely concerned for her well-being and asked anyone who knows where she is to contact us.

Ms. Brown left her home in her car, which was later found in Staffordshire. The officers said it could be in Leicestershire, Staffordshire or Warwickshire.

She is described as being white, 5 feet 6 inches tall and has long blonde hair.

(Image: Leicestershire Police)

When she was last seen, she was wearing a red pajama top with matching stockings, a long black puffy coat with pink lining and leather boots.

PC Emma McMahon of the Leicestershire Police Missing Persons said: “We are extremely concerned for the welfare of Deborah and would ask anyone who has seen her to contact us.

“We are working in partnership with colleagues from other sectors of the forces to try to find out where she could be.

“Any information you have about her whereabouts could help us find her.”

Staffordshire police have also launched an appeal to help locate her, claiming that she is working with Leicestershire police in the search.

Anyone who has seen Ms. Brown is invited to call 101, citing incident 165 of January 25.

