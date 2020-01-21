advertisement

SUNBURY, Pa. –- A hospital that has been serving the Sunbury community for 125 years will be ready within a few weeks.

The closure of UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury will have a ripple effect on the region.

The mayor held a council meeting on Tuesday evening to address those concerns.

UPMC officials said 153 people work at the Sunbury hospital.

The loss of the only hospital in the city brought a crowded house to the town hall.

“People need to think about the effect it will have on life and the deaths that will be there. It really breaks my heart to see this happen, “said UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury nurse Holly Comfort.

These are the fears that people in Sunbury worry about.

UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury announced its doors at the end of March.

UPMC said the closure is because patients go to other hospitals for their care.

Patients and nurses said the exact opposite during the council meeting.

Jennifer Dailey is concerned about the response times.

“It hurts because I remember holding a dying man and yelling at EMS:” Where the hell are you? “Waiting for someone to come from another city and eventually have to take the bird to the local hospital and he didn’t make it,” Dailey said.

Now the nearest hospitals are approximately 15-20 minutes away from Sunbury.

Patients from all over the region came to this meeting and said they would trust the staff at the hospital in Sunbury.

“I wasn’t scared because I knew that if I came here, you would take care of me and it was so important,” said Michelle Siegel of Selinsgrove.

Mayor Kurt Karlovich said that state and local politicians are networking to see if there is a way to get another hospital to take the place of UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury, bearing in mind that UPMC currently owns that property.

“They have already stated that they will close by the end of March this year, but what are the plans for the building itself? Once we find out, we can gather all the information we have from our local and government officials and find an answer, “said Mayor Karlovich.

The health system wants to move as many staff as possible, possibly to hospitals in nearby Williamsport and Muncy.

Next Thursday, PA Careerlink is also organizing a job fair in health care in response to the hospital closing from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Albright Center in Sunbury.

