BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. – After a snowy Monday morning, the road crews in part of Wayne County have more on their mind than just clearing the roads.

“It takes us away from when we could really do some road work,” said Berlin Township Supervisor Robert Mahon.

Officials say it’s not a new problem, but only last week have there been quite a few reports of missing street signs from neighborhoods throughout Berlin Township near Honesdale.

“We can set them up within a day or two, they can disappear again. The problem is what do you do or what can we do? “Charlie Gries, supervisor of the Berlin municipality.”

The most missing is traffic signs, but some stop signs have also been stolen. Municipal officials fear that someone unfamiliar with the area does not know how to navigate awkward intersections on the country roads of Wayne County.

“It’s a security issue. It makes me feel awful because it’s a lot of work for us and also very expensive for the municipality,” Mahon said.

A neighbor who lives in the target area is also a voluntary firefighter, so for him this is even more worrying.

“We need to know exactly where the emergency situation is. Without the traffic signs that are missing or missing, we can go past the residence and that is also a matter of life and death, also in terms of time, “said Kipp Welsh.

Municipal officials say that because the plates are made of plastic, not metal, they do not believe that someone steals them to make money, even more as a joke.

“We’ve taken some measures for greasing, applying grease to the boards and posts. It might scare them off a little, but if a person wants something. They’ll get it,” Gries said.

Township officials say they are investigating other options until the vandals are caught.

