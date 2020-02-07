advertisement

Two cats were found dead under the cover of a man after he neglected them at his home in Dundee.

The animals, called Mia and Babe, suffered from weight loss and died of suspected dehydration.

Their owner, James McDonnell, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to the animals by failing to provide adequate care and treatment at his home in Robertson Street.

The 22-year-old boy did not get veterinary advice or treatment for his health problems between July 12 and August 2 for one of the cats, and between July 24 and August 2 for the other .

When McDonnell neglected himself due to difficulties in his personal life, Dundee Sheriff Court was informed.

Authorities were alerted to the cats’ suffering and visited his home, where they found the already dead animals under a duvet.

McDonnell is now said to be on medication and “stable.”

His family would support him after worrying about his well-being.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown has postponed his sentence until August 6 for McDonnell to behave and change his life.

She said to him, “I have taken into account what was said on your behalf and the terms of the report on criminal justice and social work.

“It is clear from the report that you have never been involved in the justice system and that you have shown considerable remorse.

“I’m going to postpone sentencing to give you the opportunity to continue to make significant lifestyle changes.”

“You will have to behave well.”

