advertisement

SCRANTON, Pa. – Frances Willard Elementary is one of three Scranton schools that will be in session again on Monday. Students missed school last Thursday and Friday due to unsafe conditions of asbestos.

An air quality report regards the building as safe for children, but it also revealed that the building is not completely asbestos free.

“It looks like room 111 still contains some asbestos, but then the question comes:” Well, is it safe to go back? Is that just normal? Is it within the normal range? Do we have to worry? ” It causes a little chaos, “Francis Willard Elementary PTA member Vivian Williams.

advertisement

Asbestos has been found a number of times at Scranton schools in recent years, so parents and educators wondered if it was corrected properly.

“What we are almost concerned about is that people are telling us the truth,” said Rosemary Boland, president of the Scranton Federation of Teachers. “We were told one thing in 2016, we were told one thing in 2018, we were told that the buildings were redeveloped during the Columbus Day weekend in October.”

“From this point on as we move forward to a step of transparency and honesty in truth, we need some sort of regular updates about when tests take place and what the results are. Something more consistent than testing this point in time,” Jennifer said Iorio, Frances Willard Elementary PTA member.

Four schools were closed due to asbestos pollution. Robert Morris, Frances Willard and William Prescott primary schools welcome students again tomorrow.

Northeast Scranton Intermediate will remain closed until further notice. There is no message as to when the school will reopen and parents said that students had been told to move to other buildings.

“In March they take tests and our budget is based on testing. We are already low in the district,” said Carol Espositio, a northeastern parent in between.

Parents tell us that about 900 students go to high school on Adams Street.

“You put more stress on parents who can’t afford extra childcare and not only that the school offers meals for many of the children, so there are probably many children without extra meals a day,” Esposito added.

Asbestos issues are becoming increasingly important at the school council meeting on Monday evening.

“This is like a merry-go-round for us, it is always the same, over and over again. They know what they are told to do, they say it is ready and then we discover that it is not done, that someone should do it seriously before someone gets very seriously ill, “said Boland.

41.408969

-75.662412

.

advertisement