advertisement

Police have said they are increasingly worried about a Derbyshire man who last disappeared inside the Royal Derby Hospital.

John Doran, 65, was last seen at the Uttoxeter New Road site at 5:20 p.m. Thursday and reportedly suffered a head injury – the severity of which is unknown.

advertisement

John, who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, has connections to the Codnor and Ripley areas and has previously spent time in Nottingham.

Read more

Our most shared stories on social networks

Anyone who has seen John or has information about him should call Derbyshire police at 101 quoting reference number 1059-230120 in all correspondence.

Derbyshire Live has its own page dedicated to missing persons which can be viewed here.

We want you to be able to hear from Derbyshire when and how you want.

In addition to our website, we have a Facebook page, a Twitter @ derbyshire-live feed, and for a daily overview of the best stories, you can sign up to receive our newsletters. If you prefer to use an app, we have apps for Android and Apple devices that can be customized to spread the news and the sport that interests you.

And if you download our app, you can sign up for push notifications, which means you will receive alerts on the biggest reports.

We also have Facebook groups for traffic and travel, crime, pets, what’s going on, good news and lost and found items.

.

advertisement