Leicestershire police shared a public call from colleagues in Warwickshire to help locate a missing man.

Mark Conway, of Nuneaton, was last seen on Wednesday, with officers tasked with trying to locate where he was believed to be in the Leicester or Leicestershire area.

A photograph of the 53-year-old man was shared on the Leicestershire Force Facebook page.

A spokesperson said, “Have you seen Mark Conway, 53, disappear? Mark disappeared on Wednesday in Nuneaton, Warwickshire and may be in the Leicester or Leicestershire area.

“If you have seen Mark or know where he is, please contact the Warwickshire police.”

Anyone with information should call the police number 101 and ask to speak to the Warwickshire police.

