Police are concerned about a young woman who is missing from her Derbyshire home.

Sharolyn Nash, 25, was last seen around noon on Friday January 24 in the direction of Creswell train station in the area of ​​Elmton Road and Colliery Road.

Derbyshire police said Sharolyn, who lives in Creswell, is white, 5’3 “and thin. She has black hair up to the shoulders and sometimes wears glasses.

A spokesperson said: “The last time she saw that she was wearing blue skinny jeans and a t-shirt, she was also wearing a brown and blue woolen pompom hat, had a splint on her right hand and was carrying a large suitcase. Sharolyn has a pierced nose and can wear a nose ring in her right nostril.

“It is thought that she may have been planning to travel to Worksop.

“If you have seen Sharolyn or know where she is, please contact us by mentioning reference 503 dated January 30.”

You can contact the Derbyshire police at 101.

