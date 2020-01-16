advertisement

An adviser said that improving a busy Hinckley roundabout was vital after plans to widen the junction were abandoned.

Some £ 628,000 from Barwell SUE (Sustainable Urban Extension) was to be used to widen the road on Dodwells Island.

But a revised proposal for the use of money under Section 106 – the money developers pay to help offset the impact of their projects – said that the proposed enlargement “cannot be built “because improvements had already been made.

A £ 4.7 million project to install traffic lights at the roundabout was implemented by Highways England between 2014 and 2015.

A report from the Leicestershire County Council also said that enlargement work could not continue as an entry for a new McDonald’s restaurant was under construction on Dodwells Road.

Councilor David Bill said he was shocked to hear about the change, as it was “long understood” that improvements to the junction would be paid for by Barwell SUE and by Bloors Development, an area of ​​850 homes to build off Normandy Way. near Triumph.

Dodwells Road in Hinckley, near where the entrance to a new McDonald’s will be built. Image: Google.

He said: “The importance of these improvements cannot be emphasized enough because without them we can expect to see more congestion on the northern perimeter road, and more rat races in the surrounding settlements and villages .

“If these improvements are no longer to be implemented, it is difficult to see how further developments along the A47 can be justified.”

A spokesman for the Leicestershire County Council said, “The planning request for the Barwell SUE was approved by the Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council, subject to section 106 agreement, in 2013.

“Six / seven years later, there have naturally been changes in the road network and the agreement in article 106 is obsolete, just like for the new educational requirements.

“We want to work with the borough council to ensure that the appropriate road measures are implemented to mitigate the impact of development traffic and similarly with regard to education provision.

“It is unrealistic to expect an agreement drawn up long ago to be up to date and with regard to the problems of the road network in particular, the impact of traffic on the whole area must be reassessed. “

Plans are also underway to widen the section of the A5 north of Dodwells Island to the Longshoot junction and turn it into a two-lane highway.

An Aldi supermarket is located on this section of the main road, and plans have been made to demolish the store and build a larger one in its place.

A £ 5 million project to improve traffic on Rugby Road at its junctions with Hawley Road in Hinckley and Brookside in Burbage is expected to start in spring 2020.

