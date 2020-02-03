advertisement

SCRANTON, Pa. – It was a crowded house for a meeting of the Scranton School Board.

Tonight’s meeting comes after the district was forced to close four schools last week because lead and asbestos contamination was found in those buildings.

The emotions were clearly great when parents came to the Scranton School Board and demanded to know how the circumstances in at least four schools became so bad.

“My whole world lives six hours a day, five days a week in your buildings. Frustration doesn’t begin to describe, I’m sorry, “parent Michelle Dempsey told the board when she started choking.

This was the first board meeting since the district closed three primary schools, Robert Morris, Prescott Elementary and France Willard and Northeast Intermediate late last week.

Those buildings were closed after testing showed asbestos and high levels of lead.

The primary schools were reopened on Monday, but Northeast remains closed until further notice.

Paul Dougherty with the district administration told the board that he was going to Northeast and was told it was not safe to enter the building.

The chief inspector said that 300 of the 600 desks were removed from the school and cleaned by an environmental company.

Parents say they want more information about the infection.

“Do we have an idea as to whether or not the air quality test for Northeast came back with asbestos in the air or is it just that there are asbestos in some classrooms in plaster?”, Matt Barrett asked.

The district says that an option is to distribute the nearly 900 students in the northeast across the two other intermediate schools in the district.

The parents did not like that option.

“Until it gets in the air, and if you don’t know if it’s in the air or not, moving 900 students makes no sense,” Barrett said when the room applause broke out.

The Chief Inspector said that moving Northeast students to other intermediate schools tonight would face different obstacles.

