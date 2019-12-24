advertisement

Tenants have more freedom to terminate their leases early, as the changes to the rental ordinance are expected to take effect in March.

The reforms announced by the NSW Office of Fair Trading will give tenants more control over their homes and set stricter limits for landlords.

NSW President Leanne Pilkington’s Real Estate Institute said the reforms to the Residential Tenancies Amendment Act 2018 and Residential Tenancies Regulation 2019 are “significant.”

According to the changes, landlords can only increase the rent once a year during a periodic contract if the fixed term of a lease has expired.

Tenants also have the right to terminate their lease if signed after March 23, 2020. Victims of domestic violence can terminate their rental contract without penalty.

Tenants have to pay a break fee of four weeks’ rent if less than a quarter of the fixed term of their rental contract has expired.

The break contribution is reduced to three weeks of rent if the tenant has more than a quarter of his tenancy, but has not even reached half of the term.

If there is a break between half and three quarters of the fixed term, two weeks of rent will be charged, while for more than 75 percent of the term, one week of rent will be charged.

The new reforms will also limit the way landlords and property managers market their properties to new tenants. Landlords must obtain tenants ‘prior written consent to post photos or video recordings of premises, including interiors where tenants’ property can be shown.

Tenants may make minor changes, furnishings, additions, and renovations with the landlord’s consent, but the landlord cannot inappropriately withhold approval if the change, furnishings, or additions are from a prescribed list.

Other reforms will change the way repairs are made. The replacement of hard-wired smoke detectors, for example, must be carried out by an authorized electrician.

The non-payment of water consumption or additional costs can now lead to the termination of the tenancy (in addition to the non-payment of the rent).

