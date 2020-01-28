advertisement

January 28, 2020 Andrea Bertoli

We deal extensively with electric vehicles, wind turbines and solar panels here at the CleanTechnica team – these high-tech renewable technologies take us to a world that goes beyond fossil fuels. This really cannot come soon enough. And yet there are some outspoken low-tech opportunities that can make a big difference to climate change, such as compost and reducing food waste.

We have too much carbon dioxide in the atmosphere because of human action. This carbon goes into three major carbon sinks:

Our plants that sequester carbon from the atmosphere (deforestation and desertification don’t help)

Our oceans (not doing so well, especially this year with bleaching events around the world on an unprecedented scale

Our earth, the thin layer of matter on which all living things depend

The role of the atmosphere receives the most attention in the media, because the high concentration of carbon in the atmosphere leads to devastating climatic events. The effects of excess carbon on the ocean are also often treated. Only recently have the media considered the importance of soil in the climate conversation. It is important to solve ALL these things – this is clear. However, soil improvement needs to be discussed more often, because it is something that many of us can now take RIGHT literally and have a major impact.

Why do I have so much compost?

I have been thinking a lot about compost lately, because our integrated waste management plan for the city (Oahu) needs to be updated soon. The advisory group and the city have collaborated with local zero-waste groups and civilian activists to prepare a plan that includes more resource reduction, improved and expanded composting, and a reduced focus on incineration, which is a small percentage of our power here Oahu . The design plan is better, but there are still many changes that many of us would like to see.

One of the things that was completely omitted from the plan was compost from both food and green waste. Most of us agreed that this was a huge overview.

About 40% of the total waste on our island is green waste, and I am sorry that this usable waste product is incinerated in our waste-to-energy plant and not used better. In addition, there are also strict rules (via the Ministry of Health) about making compost. For example, compost cannot be used or sold outside of the farm that made it. So we have no local compost available for gardeners and almost all of our food waste ends up in incineration, although moist food waste is not a good incineration material. As a former farmer, a current gardener and an old food activist, I was really passionate about getting a robust local compost operation here on the island and better compost options available to farmers and gardeners around the world.

Why is compost so important for climate change?

But this compost demand goes beyond our island – it’s a huge consideration to reduce the impact of climate change. Although soil, compost and food waste do not seem to be a major problem, the management of these important resources appears to have a major impact.

Project Drawdown, one of the most comprehensive sources of CO2 reduction, lists the best ways to help our climate by removing carbon from our atmosphere. Two solutions for climate change that everyone can now help with are compost and reducing food waste. Even with my agricultural background and knowledge of the soil web, I was quite surprised to see it so high on the list: reducing food waste is on # 3 and compost on # 60 on the Project Drawdown list.

This is hugely important and I am so excited to share these solutions on our clean energy website, because I think these low-tech solutions are often missed in broader climate discussions. Other related solutions for Project Drawdown include improving farmland with regenerative farming methods (including compost and more holistic farming methods) and biochar, burning green waste to keep carbon in the soil. And of course eating a plant-based diet is the key to helping the climate (it’s number 4). It is also the best diet for your health, but you can read about it in a separate article.

The Dirt on Helping the Climate

Building better compost is really a two-part benefit for the climate: firstly, we keep food waste out of the waste stream. Food wastage is one of the most important components of compost, along with green and brown waste. Food waste is incredibly rich in nutrients and can enrich the soil once it has been processed into compost. This also helps to reduce the amount of methane in the atmosphere because it is released when food is not properly disposed of. Second, compost waste turns into a valuable product that helps build better soils and acts as a carbon sink for our little blue planet.

NatGeo has even said that healthy soil is ‘the best crop’. There are so many things that soil can do when it is healthy, including filtering groundwater and absorbing drainage of rainwater and supporting a greater diversity of plants and animals, generally creating a healthier ecosystem. Research also shows that food grown on healthier soils produces healthier food.

The ground web, as it is often called, is so much more than dirt. Dirt is often seen as an inert medium in which plants grow. Because science learns more about the human microbiome, we also learn more about the soil microbiome. This refers to the complex life web that is maintained in the soil and includes how the microbes (bacteria, protozoa and more) work together with plants to create vitamins, circulate nutrients and support plant growth. Healthy soils are also the home of mycelium, the fungal network that connects the soil web.

We need healthy soil to work to remove carbon from the atmosphere, it is compost and healthy microbes that build better soil. Unfortunately, most agriculture is monocropped (one crop in the field), which leads to a loss of biodiversity. Monocropping leads to increased pests and less diversity of life in the soil, which reduces the overall health of the soil. Unhealthy soil then requires fertilizer and pesticides, which further affect soil health. Weak soils lead to erosion, which leads to soil loss over time. We lose huge amounts of land every year and we lose it faster than it can be replaced.

Simple steps to support healthier soils at home

Most of us do not live on large farms where we can take action to prevent this from happening on a large scale, but these principles can be applied hyper-locally, such as in your back yard or on your porch. The Instagram image above is the backyard farm of my friend Vincent in Waikuku, Maui. In a small parcel, he processes worms for compost, grows four types of great sprouts and has the best compost ever. Even if you live in an apartment, you can help build better land and take climate action.

1. Choose organic food

Choose as much organic food as possible that is grown without the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. This can be useful for fields far away from you (it is also better for farm workers). Organic crops are also often monocropped and often use non-chemical fertilizers to stimulate plant growth, so it is not perfect, but it is better. Regenerative agriculture is really the next big agricultural movement focused on smart land-based farming methods, but it is not an official certification – although that may change this year.

2. Buy local compost

If you are building garden boxes, planting trees or fertilizing your lawn, buy local compost made from local food waste. This helps support your local compost maker and helps increase the productivity of your soil, turning your garden into a small carbon well – everything helps! Most universities have an expansion program that can test your soil, so if you really want to go crazy, have it tested and find out what it needs, or do A / B testing to see how it improves over time with the addition of compost.

3. Compost your food waste

If you have a garden, you can build a compost heap with green waste (cuttings) and brown waste (dried leaves, but also cardboard and paper). Bins are also available to keep compost off the ground and keep it free of pests. If you do not want to build or make a full waste bin, you can use smaller compost options, such as worm bins or Bokashi buckets, which both break down food waste for use in the garden or yard. There are now also a few composting machines available that process waste quickly for use in the garden.

You can also look for a local farm, community garden or a school that can process your food waste and turn it into compost. If you collect municipal green waste, you may be able to put your food waste in the waste bins. Collecting compost in San Francisco is a great model and I loved living there and knowing that my green trash, food waste and compost containers all went to California farms! And if you are lucky enough to have some animals, they can first enjoy the food wastage, such as at the local farm where I previously worked, see below.

To resolve our climate situation, we need urgent actions that are both high-tech (more sun and wind please) and low-tech (looking forward to that regenerative agricultural certification). Knowing that some of the best – and easiest, cheapest – solutions are literally under our feet, is really promising, and I look forward to seeing the healthy soil movement grow in the coming years.

