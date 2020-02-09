advertisement

Here tonight The programming of Dancing On Ice 2020 competitors and the music they will skate on.

Dancing On Ice continues with their all-new series this weekend, while all of the remaining celebrities are skating together again.

Legendary skater duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be reunited with original hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in the show which sees famous skaters take to the ice in order to dance and dazzle their way to glory.

Torvill and Dean will both be seated on a revamped ice panel alongside extraordinary choreographer Ashley Banjo and new judge John Barrowman.

Last weekend, footballer Kevin Kilbane became the last celebrity to be eliminated and another star will return home this Sunday.

There are seven famous candidates left, each dancing a whole new routine with their professional partners.

Tonight, Dancing On Ice 2020 Week 6 line up and music

Lisa George and Tom Naylor

Hot Honey Rag – Chicago Orchestra – Buy / Play via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards

Little Talks – Monsters and Men – Purchase / Broadcast Via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Joe Swash and Alex Murphy *

Boogie Wonderland – Earth, Wind & Fire, The Emotions – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty

I like it like that – Pete Rodriquez – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers

Fever – Michael Buble – Buy / stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer

Johnny B. Goode – Chuck Berry – Buy / Play via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou

Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood – Santa Esmeralda – Buy / Broadcast Via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

* Due to an injury, Alex will replace Joe’s professional partner, Alexandra Schauman, again for this week’s performance.

At the end of each routine, the judges will assign their scores out of 10 before viewers can vote for their favorite.

Once the judges’ scores have been combined with the spectator’s votes, the last two couples will be revealed.

They will face the fifth skate in the series live tonight. Kevin Kilbane, Radzi Chinyanganya, Lucrezia Millarini and Trisha Goddard have all been eliminated so far.

The two couples will skate again before the jury chooses who to save and who to send home. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will alternate the lead judge role. This week Chris will be chief justice.

In addition to all of this, there will be a spectacular group performance to open the show.

Dancing On Ice 2020 broadcast this evening on ITV from 6 p.m.

