Here tonight The programming of Dancing On Ice 2020 competitors and the music they will skate on.

Dancing On Ice continues with its all-new series on Sunday evening, while all of the remaining celebrities skate together again.

Legendary skater duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are reunited with original hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in the show which sees famous skaters take to the ice in order to dance and dazzle their way to glory.

The jury is made up of ice dance superstars Torvill and Dean alongside John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo.

This week is a fairytale-themed special with seven celebrities occurring after Caprice Bourret dramatically LEAVED the series after illness forced Libby Clegg to miss the show

Tonight, Dancing On Ice 2020, week 5

Lisa George and Tom Naylor

It’s Oh So Quiet – Björk – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards

Hung Up – Madonna – Buy / broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Joe Swash and Alex Murphy *

Hero – Enrique Iglesias – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers

Someday I’ll Fly – Randy Crawford – Buy / Stream Via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer

Stone Cold – Demi Lovato – Buy / stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou

She Wolf – Shakira – Buy / stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt

Abracadabra – Steve Miller Band – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty (ILL)

Castles – Freya Ridings – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Caprice and Oscar Peter (WITHDRAWN)

Rescue Me – Fontella Bass – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

* Due to an injury, Alex will replace Joe’s professional partner, Alexandra Schauman, again for this week’s performance.

At the end of each routine, the judges will assign their scores and scores out of 10 before viewers can vote for their favorite.

Once the judges’ scores have been combined with the spectator’s votes, the last two couples will be revealed.

They will face the fourth skateboarder in the series live tonight. Radzi Chinyanganya, Lucrezia Millarini and Trisha Goddard have all been eliminated so far.

The two couples will skate again before the jury chooses who to save and who to send home. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will alternate the lead judge role. This week Chris will be chief justice.

In addition to all of this, there will be a special performance from the Disney On Ice cast.

Dancing On Ice 2020 broadcast this evening on ITV from 6 p.m.

