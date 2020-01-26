advertisement

Here tonight The programming of Dancing On Ice 2020 competitors and the music they will skate on.

Dancing On Ice continues with their brand new series this Sunday evening, while all the remaining celebrities are skating together again.

Legendary skater duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be reunited with original hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in the show which sees famous skaters take to the ice in order to dance and dazzle their way to glory.

advertisement

Torvill and Dean will both be seated on an overhauled ice panel alongside Ashley Banjo and newcomer John Barrowman.

There are 10 celebrities left and tonight they will be dancing a whole new routine with their professional partners.

Dancing On Ice 2020 Week 4 Online

Lisa George and Tom Naylor

Delilah – Tom Jones – Buy / broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards

Star Girl – McFly – Buy / stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Joe Swash and Alex Murphy *

Nice To Meet Ya – Niall Horan – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers

I don’t want to dance – Scissor Sisters – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer

Senorita – Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty

No Excuses – Meghan Trainor – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Caprice and Oscar Peter

Mickey – Toni Basil – Buy / broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou

Say You Love Me – Jessie Ware – Buy / Stream Via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt

Should I stay or should I go – The Clash – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Radzi Chinyanganya and Jessica Hatfield

Your Song – Elton John – Buy / Stream Via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

* Due to an injury, Alex will replace Joe’s professional partner, Alexandra Schauman, for this week’s performance.

At the end of each routine, the judges will assign their scores and scores out of 10 before viewers can vote for their favorite.

Once the judges’ scores have been combined with the spectator’s votes, the last two couples will be revealed.

They will face the third skateboard of the series live tonight.

The two couples will skate again before the jury chooses who to save and who to send home. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will alternate the lead judge role. This week, Jayne will be chief justice.

In addition to all of this, there will be a spectacular group performance to open the show.

Dancing On Ice 2020 broadcast this evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday evening January 26 on ITV.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement