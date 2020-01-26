Here tonight The programming of Dancing On Ice 2020 competitors and the music they will skate on.
Dancing On Ice continues with their brand new series this Sunday evening, while all the remaining celebrities are skating together again.
Legendary skater duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be reunited with original hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in the show which sees famous skaters take to the ice in order to dance and dazzle their way to glory.
Torvill and Dean will both be seated on an overhauled ice panel alongside Ashley Banjo and newcomer John Barrowman.
There are 10 celebrities left and tonight they will be dancing a whole new routine with their professional partners.
Dancing On Ice 2020 Week 4 Online
Lisa George and Tom Naylor
Delilah – Tom Jones – Buy / broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards
Star Girl – McFly – Buy / stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
Joe Swash and Alex Murphy *
Nice To Meet Ya – Niall Horan – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers
I don’t want to dance – Scissor Sisters – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer
Senorita – Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty
No Excuses – Meghan Trainor – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
Caprice and Oscar Peter
Mickey – Toni Basil – Buy / broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou
Say You Love Me – Jessie Ware – Buy / Stream Via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt
Should I stay or should I go – The Clash – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
Radzi Chinyanganya and Jessica Hatfield
Your Song – Elton John – Buy / Stream Via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
* Due to an injury, Alex will replace Joe’s professional partner, Alexandra Schauman, for this week’s performance.
At the end of each routine, the judges will assign their scores and scores out of 10 before viewers can vote for their favorite.
Once the judges’ scores have been combined with the spectator’s votes, the last two couples will be revealed.
They will face the third skateboard of the series live tonight.
The two couples will skate again before the jury chooses who to save and who to send home. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will alternate the lead judge role. This week, Jayne will be chief justice.
In addition to all of this, there will be a spectacular group performance to open the show.
Dancing On Ice 2020 broadcast this evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday evening January 26 on ITV.
