Here is tonight The programming of Dancing On Ice 2020 competitors and the music they will skate on.

Dancing On Ice continues with their brand new series this weekend, while the other famous skaters are performing.

Legendary skater duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be reunited with original hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in the show which sees famous skaters take to the ice in order to dance and dazzle their way to glory.

Torvill and Dean are both seated on the ice panel alongside extraordinary choreographer Ashley Banjo and new judge John Barrowman.

The six celebrities who have not yet played will perform in the second show tonight, each dancing their first routine with their professional partners.

Tonight, Dancing On Ice 2020, week 2

Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty

Reet Petite – Jackie Wilson – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Caprice and Hamish Gaman

Someone you love – Lewis Capaldi – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield

Jump (For My Love) – The Pointer Sisters – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou

Juice – Lizzo – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt

Mr Blue Sky – Electric Light Orchestra – Buy / Play via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Radzi Chinyanganya and Jessica Hatfield

Cake By The Ocean – DNCE – Buy / broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

At the end of each routine, the judges will assign their scores and scores out of 10 before viewers can vote for their favorite.

Once the judges’ scores have been combined with the votes of the viewers, the bottom couple will be revealed.

They will face the first skate off of the series live tonight, facing Trisha Goddard. The legend of the cat was at the bottom of the first round of skating last Sunday.

Trisha and Sunday’s lowest ranked artist will skate again before the jury chooses who to save and who to send home. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will alternate the lead judge role.

In addition to all of this, there will be a spectacular group performance by famous skaters from the weekend and their pros.

Dancing On Ice 2020 broadcast from 6 p.m. this evening on ITV.

The show then continues on Sunday throughout the New Year and Spring.

