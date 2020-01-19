advertisement

Here this week The programming of Dancing On Ice 2020 competitors and the music they will skate on.

Dancing On Ice continues their all-new series on Sunday evening, while the other famous skaters perform.

Legendary skater duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be reunited with original hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in the show which sees famous skaters take to the ice in order to dance and dazzle their way to glory.

Torvill and Dean are both seated on the redesigned ice panel alongside John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo.

There are 11 famous candidates left, each dancing a whole new routine with their professional partners.

It will be the first time they will all hit the ice at the same time, after being split over the first two episodes.

Dancing On Ice 2020 Week 3 Online

Lisa George and Tom Naylor

The Deadwood Stage – Calamity Jane – Buy / stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards

Sandy – Grease – Buy / stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Joe Swash and Alexandra Schauman

If I only had one brain / We will see the magician – The Wizard of Oz – Buy / broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers

The Other Side – The Greatest Showman – Buy / stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer

I can’t wait to be king – The Lion King – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty

Memory – Cats – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Caprice and Hamish Gaman

I’m going to wash this man directly on my hair – South Pacific – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield

Mamma Mia – Mamma Mia! The Musical – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou

One Night Only – Dreamgirls – Buy / stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt

Cheek to Cheek – Top hat – Purchase / broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Radzi Chinyanganya and Jessica Hatfield

I’m A Believer – Shrek The Musical – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

At the end of each routine, the judges will assign their scores out of 10 before viewers can vote for their favorite.

Once the judges’ scores have been combined with the spectator’s votes, the last two couples will be revealed.

They will face the second skate of the series live on Sunday’s show.

The two couples will skate again before the jury chooses who to save and who to send home. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will alternate the lead judge role. This week Chris will be chief justice.

The first elimination last week saw cat legend Trisha Goddard become the first celebrity to leave the competition. She was in the last two skates against Lucrezia Millarini who was saved by the judges to skate.

In addition to all of this, there will be a spectacular group performance to open the show.

Dancing On Ice 2020 broadcast from 6 p.m. Sunday evening on ITV.

