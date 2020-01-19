Here this week The programming of Dancing On Ice 2020 competitors and the music they will skate on.
Dancing On Ice continues their all-new series on Sunday evening, while the other famous skaters perform.
Legendary skater duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be reunited with original hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in the show which sees famous skaters take to the ice in order to dance and dazzle their way to glory.
Torvill and Dean are both seated on the redesigned ice panel alongside John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo.
There are 11 famous candidates left, each dancing a whole new routine with their professional partners.
It will be the first time they will all hit the ice at the same time, after being split over the first two episodes.
Dancing On Ice 2020 Week 3 Online
Lisa George and Tom Naylor
The Deadwood Stage – Calamity Jane – Buy / stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards
Sandy – Grease – Buy / stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
Joe Swash and Alexandra Schauman
If I only had one brain / We will see the magician – The Wizard of Oz – Buy / broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers
The Other Side – The Greatest Showman – Buy / stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer
I can’t wait to be king – The Lion King – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty
Memory – Cats – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
Caprice and Hamish Gaman
I’m going to wash this man directly on my hair – South Pacific – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield
Mamma Mia – Mamma Mia! The Musical – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou
One Night Only – Dreamgirls – Buy / stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt
Cheek to Cheek – Top hat – Purchase / broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
Radzi Chinyanganya and Jessica Hatfield
I’m A Believer – Shrek The Musical – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
At the end of each routine, the judges will assign their scores out of 10 before viewers can vote for their favorite.
Once the judges’ scores have been combined with the spectator’s votes, the last two couples will be revealed.
They will face the second skate of the series live on Sunday’s show.
The two couples will skate again before the jury chooses who to save and who to send home. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will alternate the lead judge role. This week Chris will be chief justice.
The first elimination last week saw cat legend Trisha Goddard become the first celebrity to leave the competition. She was in the last two skates against Lucrezia Millarini who was saved by the judges to skate.
In addition to all of this, there will be a spectacular group performance to open the show.
Dancing On Ice 2020 broadcast from 6 p.m. Sunday evening on ITV.
