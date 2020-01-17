advertisement

Stephanie Nuzzo tried Elle Macpherson’s wellness routine (also known as The Body) and found that this is a much needed lesson in balance.

Going through life with a nickname like “The Body” is far from promised that people will be fascinated by your diet and fitness routine.

Elle Macpherson has held this title for decades and even now, as she gracefully walks through her fifties, the model entrepreneur’s physique continues to draw the attention of the masses. Did you see the woman It is like a gazelle.

Macpherson is the image of health at the age of 55. And although I don’t say in any way that we should all aim for model size, there are certainly a few things we could learn from this Amazon Aussie.

So on behalf of the ministry, I decided to delve into Macpherson’s wellness plan. I tried to track it for a week. And strangely enough, I found that most of her routine had nothing to do with her figure.

Here are the five biggest lessons I’ve learned in my week as The Body.

# 1. Your attitude to health is everything

My favorite element in Macpherson’s routine was her relaxed approach.

The model follows a predominantly plant-based diet, but is not overly concerned if it occasionally deviates. “I don’t feel guilty,” she said to Harper’s Bazaar UK.

Like Macpherson, I avoided processed foods and added sugar, but didn’t cut anything out completely. Breakfast usually consisted of chia pudding, which I prepared with almond milk or oats. Lunch and dinner often consisted of a huge bowl of vegetables and a cereal-like quinoa.

From time to time Macpherson enjoys poached eggs for breakfast or goat cheese for lunch, so I took the liberty of doing that.

Eliminating the shame often associated with diet “failure” made me feel more relaxed when I introduced a mostly plant-based diet and had no grudge against the experience.

# 2. I couldn't keep up with her mindfulness

# 2. I couldn’t keep up with her mindfulness

According to Harper’s Bazaar Australia, Macpherson wakes up at 5:30 a.m. and lies in bed for 10 minutes to “prepare” for her day.

That didn’t work for me.

For one, I couldn’t get up at 5:30 a.m. – sorry folks, but my body said no – the best thing I could do was 6:30 a.m.

And every time I tried to lie in bed for 10 minutes, I fell asleep again. I doubt that this is the goal.

My failures didn’t end there. After this initial 10 minute period, Macpherson meditates for 20 to 30 minutes. Since I wake up terribly early, I usually had 20 minutes to get ready and run out the front door. Ciao, mindfulness.

Still, I took time out for daily meditation sessions. Something that helped me feel calm and centered almost immediately.

# 3. Dietary supplements made snacking easier

Like most overhealthy people, Macpherson is a fan of small, regular meals.

“I eat three meals a day and two snacks, morning and afternoon,” she said to Harper’s Bazaar UK.

I’ve never been great at it. I eat when I’m hungry. I usually stick to the usual three meals a day.

In Macpherson’s case, however, their snacks are in liquid form. Your day is peppered with elixirs made with nutritional supplements from your wellness brand WelleCo, Vogue Australia. I found it easier to stick to it.

In the morning I would start with a glass of their green super elixir or their chocolate protein powder (mixed with water and oat milk). I would change in the afternoon. Granted, the green elixir got used to it a few times (it tastes very, um, green). But I often felt a surge of energy after pushing it back.

# 4. I was urged to try different workouts

Fitness is an important part of Macpherson’s routine. She trains for an hour most days – but she only trains the way she likes.

From Vinyasa Yoga to swimming in the sea to boxing and water skiing, The Body’s training plan is about as interesting as it comes.

Since I am based in New York and no longer have water skis, I had to stop my activities at sea. But I did my best to diversify my training. I took yoga classes. trains with weights; I ran and tried a boxing and flow class (combining boxing with yoga).

It was hard work, but I found it worthwhile to try something different and push myself forward in new ways.

# 5. I didn’t want to stop after a week

Macpherson’s health routine is more than an intensive program that focuses on the body.

The mother of two has developed a lifestyle that ensures that she is mentally and physically fit. However, it offers enough flexibility to keep it sustainable.

For me, this led to a cleaner diet and a stricter exercise program that I was looking forward to. And while a week is only a short time, I noticed that my stomach contracted and my energy level increased. After the experiment was over, I wanted to be active in the gym even on days off (what a madman).

The lifestyle change was a confidence builder who just happened to make my clothes fit better (sugar-free bloating is real, people). In addition, my active schedule forced me to wake up earlier and break down at a reasonable time (if you want to correct your sleeping habits, sign up for morning workouts).

The only thing I can’t really say it’s useful (immediately) was my skin. A week before this experiment started, I changed my skin care routine and was in the midst of an outbreak when Macpherson took over my life. With that in mind, it’s not really fair for me to comment on how my skin responds to diet.

However, what I can tell you is that although I failed on some elements of Macpherson’s plan, I was happy to adopt a version of their regime. It left my body and headspace in good shape – that’s really all anyone can ask for.

