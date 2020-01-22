advertisement

Students in their final year of construction management and engineering in Waterford IT must complete an additional module in their final semester, as the college had not assigned a lecturer for the module in the previous semester.

Last year students at the Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) described a situation as “completely unacceptable” in which an additional module was included in their final semester this year because no lecturer was assigned to the module before Christmas before the first semester.

In the last academic year, students in the construction management and engineering department must complete an additional module this semester, as well as the existing study and diploma theses. The same applies to students in their third year of study.

In social media posts earlier this week, some affected students criticized WIT for dealing with the situation. The students said they saw them “at a great disadvantage”, described their situation as “completely unacceptable” and accused WIT of “adding additional stress to an already stressful time for the students”.

The students also reported that they had not been kept informed of the progress made in resolving the situation.

In a statement to JOE, a spokesman for WIT said that the college had experienced “the unusual situation” in which it could not deliver a subject module as originally planned in the first semester.

“We continue to work with the students to deliver the program and ensure the integrity of the academic award they will receive,” said the spokesman.

When asked by JOE, a spokesman for the WIT Students’ Union replied that the union is currently working with the affected students and the institution to find a solution for the students.

“WITSU has worked for these students at all levels of institution and management, and the issue was most recently raised in the Academic Council, where the education officer expressed concern and disappointment with the students,” said the spokesman.

A meeting between students and WIT staff / management was planned to discuss the matter.

