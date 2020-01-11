advertisement

media_play

Protesters march and sing in anger on streets after Iran says that it shot down the Ukrainian plane

Protesters took to the streets in Tehran, Iran on January 11 to demonstrate their anger at the Iranian authorities’ announcement that they accidentally shot down a commercial airline. A protester is heard talking about the duel with the police force approaching the demonstrators. Other protesters can hear an offensive slogan that means “immoral or unethical person,” confirmed a Farsi-speaking storyful journalist. The demonstrators also raise their fists in the air. In the distance you can see the police wearing protective clothing approaching the crowd of demonstrators. The Iranian authorities once used tear gas to disperse the demonstrators, local journalists reported. Other videos of tear gas canisters fired outside the university have been posted by anonymous social media accounts. A statement by the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces on January 11 said flight PS752 had been accidentally fired because it was “approaching a sensitive IRGC military center” and the launch of the rocket was due to human error. Credit: ANONYMOUS via Storyful

advertisement