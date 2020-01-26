advertisement

The 2020 Directors Guild of America Awards will be presented in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday evening. The nominees range from television to film. IndieWire updates the list of winners throughout the evening as they arrive.

On the film side, the DGA award is often seen as the figurehead for the Oscar for the best director, and the last six DGA winners were repeated at the Academy Awards: Alfonso Cuarón for “Roma”, Guillermo del Toro for “The Shape of Water.” “, Damien Chazelle for” La La Land “and Alejandro G. Iñárritu for” The Revenant “and” Birdman “or” The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance “.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Watchmen” and “Game of Thrones” have received multiple nominations for television to receive the Directors Guild of America nominations for outstanding directorial results in the “Television Dramatic”, “Comedy Series” and “Variety” series / Discussion / News / Sports Specials The TV nominees include comedy and drama categories for the best television of the year, including “Veep” and “Barry.” Other nominees include the 91st Annual Academy Awards and ABC Specials “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” by Norman Lear and comedy specials by Spike Jonze, Stan Lathan and Linda Mendoza.

advertisement

connected

connected

The list of nominees and the winners (in bold) that have been announced can be found below.

Outstanding directorial achievements in the feature film for 2019

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”

Outstanding directorial work for a first-time feature film director for 2019

Mati Diop, “Atlantics”

Alma Har’el, “Honey Boy”

Melina Matsoukas, “Queen & Slim”

Joe Talbot, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz, “The Peanut Butter Hawk”

Excellent directorial work in dramatic series

Nicole Kassell

“Guardian”, “It’s summer and we’re running out of ice”

(HBO)

Mark Mylod

“Succession”, “This is not for tears”

(HBO)

David Nutter

“Game of Thrones”, “The Last of the Starks”

(HBO)

Miguel Sapochnik

“Game of Thrones”, “The Long Night”

(HBO)

Stephen Williams

“Guardian”, “this extraordinary being”

(HBO)

Excellent directorial work in comedy series

Dan Attias

“The wonderful Mrs. Maisel,” “It’s the sixties, man!”

(Prime video)

Bill Hader

“Barry”, “ronny / lily”

(HBO)

David Mandel

“Veep”, “Veep”

(HBO)

Amy Sherman Palladino

“The wonderful Mrs. Maisel”, “It’s comedy or cabbage”

(Prime video)

Daniel Palladino

“The wonderful woman Maisel”, “Wonderful radio”

(Prime video)

Excellent directorial work in films for television and mini-series

Ava DuVernary

“When you see us”

(Netflix)

Vince Gilligan

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Film”

(Netflix)

Thomas Kail

“Fosse / Verdon”

(FX Networks)

Johan Renck

“Chernobyl”

(HBO)

Minkie Spiro

“Fosse / Verdon”

(FX Networks)

Jessica Yu

“Fosse / Verdon”

(FX Networks)

Excellent results in the areas of Variety / Talk / News / Sports – Specials

James Burrows (“All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons” – Director)

Andy Fisher (“Live in front of a studio audience” – director)

(ABC)

Spike Jonze

“Aziz Ansari: At the moment”

(Netflix)

Stan Lathan

“Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones”

(Netflix)

Linda Mendoza

“Wanda Sykes: Not normal”

(Netflix)

Glenn Weiss

“The 91st Annual Academy Awards”

(ABC)

Outstanding directorial achievements in documentary

Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert

American Factory (Netflix)

Feras Fayyad

“The Cave” (National Geographic Documentary Films)

Alex Holmes

“Maiden” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska

“Honeyland” (neon)

Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang

“One Child Nation” (Amazon Studios)

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement