Complaints filed by trans activist Jessica Yaniv have been delayed for six months by the UN Court of Human Rights over her failure to pay costs from previous unsuccessful complaints against three beauty salons.

According to the Justice Center for Constitutional Freedoms, Yaniv failed to pay $ 6,000 in costs for beauty salons that she accused of discrimination for refusing to wax her genitalia. Yaniv filed the appeals in 2018 and the court dismissed them in 2019.

In October, the Court of Human Rights outright dismissed Yaniv’s case, ruling that her ongoing complaints that female salon employees refused to wax her scrotum were part of a campaign to enrich herself and punish people. South Asian, whom he considers hostile to the rights of transgender people.

Yaniv ‘targeted small businesses, produced conditions for human rights complaint’

In fact, the court found that respondents did not offer scrotal waxing to anyone, so they did not deny Yaniv a service in the first place. He also preferred respondents’ evidence wherever they conflicted with Yaniv, who was “inattentive and self-serving”.

Yaniv “targeted small businesses, produced the conditions for a human rights complaint, and then issued that complaint to pursue a financial settlement by parties that were unprofitable and unlikely to maintain adequate protection,” the ruling reads. The ruling orders Yaniv to pay $ 2,000 for each of the three beauty salons for “misconduct” including using human rights law as a “weapon” for “extortion”.

On January 7, the Justice Center says Yaniv launched a separate complaint against a salon run by immigrant women who are confident in Sikhism. The salon, She Point Beauty Studio in Surrey, B.C., says it was approached by Yaniv seeking services in August last year, such as Brazilian bikini waxing and foot waxing.

But because of its refusal to pay costs from previous appeals, the court has postponed this new appeal until costs are paid, or for six months.

According to the Justice Center, this means Yaniv cannot pursue a complaint during this time, and if costs are not paid after six months, another claim may be filed, or the complaints may be dismissed.

With files by Joseph Brean

