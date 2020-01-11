advertisement

Here’s an overview of all The greatest dancer candidates until recalls.

See the new year with style, old Come strictly dance champion and former judge Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo of Diversity are hosting the all-new series, which features spectacular auditions, exceptional talent and breathtaking surprises as the dancers perform their lives.

In The Greatest Dancer 2020, dancers of all ages and dance styles compete to win £ 50,000 and have the chance to play on Strictly Come Dancing.

Four leaders to discover The Greatest Dancer Super star Dance captains: multi-platinum singer Cheryl; Broadway and Glee star Matthew Morrison; Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse; and new for series 2; choreographer and performer Todrick Hall.

During the hearings, the public has the power. The numbers occur in front of a giant mirror that the public can see through. If the audience is impressed with the performance, they can vote using the keyboard to open the mirror.

If 75% of the spectators vote, the mirror will open and the dancer will take the next stage of the competition, the reminders where they have the chance to do shows.

However, in a twist of Series 2 in 2020 at the end of each episode, a dance captain will be able to choose a successful act to immediately do the live shows.

After the second week of auditions, the candidates met until The Greatest Dancer are reminded …

Competitors of the Greatest Dancer

Ross & Travis – Street dance duo

Los Rumberos – Latin dance group

Lily & Joseph – Contemporary duo – CHERYL’S LIVE SHOW PICK

TO M – Contemporary soloist

Giovanni – Northern Soul performer

Soar Kids – Street dance group

Patrick & Laura – Irish dance duo

Miss J – Street solo dancer

Dinkie flowers – Solo tap dancer

Harrison – Contemporary soloist

Michael & Jowita – Ballroom and Latin

JJ Acrobatics – Acro Dance

Jake O’Shea – Irish dancer

Ainsley Ricketts – Contemporary – TODRICK’S LIVE SHOW PICK

DN12 – Commerical

Aimee – Modern jazz

Valley – Contemporary

Renako Collective – Contemporary

The Greatest Dancer airs Saturday night on BBC One.

You can watch episodes online via BBC iPlayer.

