Here is a full overview of the Masked Singer UK candidates as well as all the clues and clues to their identity.

In The Masked Singer, twelve celebrities compete in a song show while being dressed from head to toe in elaborate costumes, their identity is hidden on and off the stage.

As each celebrity sings, a Super star The panel, as well as the studio audience, have to guess who is behind the mask as famous singers try to dismiss them.

Here is everything we know so far about the candidates, the clues and clues about their identity as well as the popular assumptions so far …

Masked Singer candidates

Queen bee

– Young when she started her career

– Always been a bit of a “joker”

– Of all her friends, she is the “joker of the pack”

– Helped to change the law

Popular riddles: Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts, Charlotte Church

duck

– A real software, although you may not think so.

– Always sporty and able to surf.

– Former long-distance runner.

– Likes to speak different languages.

– Once, 850,000 people sang happy birthday to him and sang happy birthday to a “legend”.

Popular riddles: Spice Girl Mel C or Mel B

Hedgehog

– A warm creature that is most active at night

– More introverted than people think

– An avowed workaholic

– Once had a job which meant that he died at 8:30 am every night

Popular riddles: Jason Manford, Michael Ball, Rhydian Roberts

Unicorn

– Always stood out from the crowd

– flew on a private plane as a child

– grew up on a small island and tap danced across the school.

Popular riddles: John Barrowman, Jake Shears, Peter Andre, Frankie Grande Kevin Hale

Monster

– Come to the UK

– Grammy Award winner

– Her hero is Tony Hadley

– A book rat has grown up

– Likes rock and roll

– Song index: Don’t Cha – Pussycat Dolls

Popular riddles: CeeLo Green

Fox

– Likes to swing

– Party animal that can be found in the East End

– For 30 years collects teapots

– Linked to Come strictly dance

Popular riddles: Denise Van Outen

Octopus

– Sparkling and always on the move

– Look up at Naomi Campbell

– Likes bodybuilding

– Involved in a record deal

– Has a link to Jason Donovan

Popular riddles: Dannii or Kylie Minogue, Tyra Banks, “ one of the Pussycat dolls ”

Daisy

– The real name is “seeds of the people who made it”.

– Moved to the United Kingdom, probably American.

– Likes to relax while fishing.

– Trained in one of the most prestigious schools in the world.

– Links to cooking and France.

Popular riddles: Kelis

Spoilers from Masked Singer

Meet the singers unmasked so far …

Butterfly

At the end of the opening show, it was revealed that the identity of Butterfly was actress Patsy Palmer, best known for her role as Bianca Jackson on the BBC soap opera. EastEnders.

After leaving, Patsy said, “I loved it, the costume designers are so talented and I loved being a butterfly. I love to sing in general (not that I’m good) but it’s an extremely uplifting thing to I love music, it’s a total passion for me (I’m a DJ) so I constantly play music.

“Being able to get on a stage of this size was also a dream even if I have to say that I was really nervous.”

Pharaoh

At the end of the second program, it was revealed that the identity of Pharaoh was the politician Alan Johnson, who had previously been Minister of the Interior of the Labor party.

When asked why he signed up for the show, Alan Johnson said, “Because it was so weird and wacky,” and admitted going out in the first round was the hardest part of the process. .

Chameleon

At the end of the third show, it was revealed that the identity of Chameleon was Justin Hawkins, leader of The Darkness.

When asked why he signed up for the show, Justin said, “I wanted to participate in something that would be slightly surreal, and the secret made it a very exciting event. Like having an extra-musical adventure.

“I was reluctant to commit to the tapes because I was supposed to be the best man at a wedding in Australia, but it was too good to refuse. Haha!”

He added: “The hardest part of the process was learning relatively modern songs. I don’t like new music, so I had to force myself to assimilate inferior compositions … Besides, it was difficult to sing from headphones! “

Tree

At the end of the fourth show, it was revealed that the identity of Tree was former English footballer Teddy Sheringham.

After his release, Teddy said: “I’m sure there will be a lot of people out there who will say that my song is very wooden, I’ll take it.

“Sadistically, I really enjoyed my Masked Singer experience … I’m not sure I want to start over, but I liked it.”

He added: “I have been asked to do everything over the years but I have always refused. I saw the series airing in the United States and thought I would love to do it for my children. “

The Masked Singer UK airs Saturday night on ITV.

You can watch episodes online via ITV Hub.

