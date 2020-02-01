advertisement

Chaos at its finest!

Guess who’s back, back again?

After breaking up with Joker (do you remember him?), It’s time for everyone’s favorite villain to chew gum and hit baseball bats to tell a few twisted stories.

When one of Gotham’s nastiest villains targets a young thief named Cassandra Cain, the city is turned upside down and searches for her. It’s up to Harley Quinn and her unlikely kick in the ass birds of prey bring down the bad man.

With Margot Robbie on board again as Harley Quinn, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya and Ewan McGregor as the evil novel Sionis AKA Black Mask.

Just look at him, be angry …

For the publication of Birds of prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn) On February 7th, The Big Reviewski, Warner Bros. Pictures and DC teamed up in Irish cinemas to give you and a friend the chance to win two tickets to the Irish premiere.

The Irish premiere screening will take place on Wednesday, February 5th at 7pm in Dublin (doors open at 6.30pm),

All you have to do to win this prize is to answer the following very simple question:

(NOTE: The really obvious answer is in the first FIVE Minutes of the following episode of The Big Reviewski. Just press PLAY to get the answer.)

Check out the brilliant Bonkers trailer Birds of prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn) exactly here…

Clip about Warner Bros. UK

Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn), Certificate 16, will be released in Irish cinemas on February 7, 2020

© 2020 Warner Bros. Ent. All rights reserved. TM & © DC Comics

