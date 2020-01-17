advertisement

“There’s a bomb in Centennial Park. You have 30 minutes …”

Stories don’t get much more exciting.

The world was introduced in 1996 Richard Jewell, the security guard who found a bomb at the Atlanta Summer Games. He saved countless lives, became a hero through his quick thinking … but within a few days he was brought to justice by the world’s media and eventually became the FBI’s prime suspect.

Director and living legend, Clint Eastwood, has put together an incredible cast for his brand new film based on a true story, including Sam Rockwell, Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde and Paul Walter Hauser Richard Jewelland Kathy Bates, who was nominated for best supporting actress for her appearance as Richard’s mother Bobi.

For the publication of Richard Jewell The Big Reviewski and Warner Bros. Pictures teamed up in Irish cinemas on January 31 to give you and a friend the chance to win a pair of tickets for a very special preview.

The special preview screening of Richard Jewell will take place on Wednesday, January 22nd in DublinAfter a reception with drinks begins at 6.15 p.m. before screening, all you have to do is answer the following simple question in order to take the chance of winning this prize:

Check out the very tense trailer Richard Jewell exactly here. The world will know his name … and the truth.

Richard Jewell, Certificate 15A, will be released in Irish cinemas on January 31, 2020

