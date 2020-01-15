advertisement

With the kind support of The Church Bar & Restaurant

In addition to the Sharon Shannon tickets, the price also includes premium finger food and a € 150 bar tab!

It’s not that hard to love Irish Trad Music. Pretty much the second you hear a classic like Sharon Shannon’s Blackbird, at least you have to start tapping your feet (clapping your hands is also a sure thing).

That’s what the Dublin City Trad Fest is all about. Starting Monday, January 20th, some of Ireland’s finest traditional musicians will perform live on stage for seven nights.

The Church Bar & Restaurant is at the intersection of Mary Street and Jervis Street Thursday January 23 (find out more here). We have the best spots in the house and it couldn’t be easier to spend a night you won’t soon forget!

Another date that must be marked on the calendar is Saturday, January 25th JIGGY bring their unique live show to the same place. The video for Silent Place has garnered over 24 million views on Facebook alone, and we strongly recommend that you watch it (even if you’ve contributed several of these 24 million views).

Enjoy an evening of food and entertainment in the building where Handel practiced the Messiah in the 1750s, and enjoy the incomparable atmosphere, delicious food, and excellent service in Dublin’s unique setting.

Presented by The Church Bar & Restaurant

