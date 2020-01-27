advertisement

Presented by the London Essence Company

If there’s a better way to start your year, we still have to hear it!

It can be easy to reveal something about January, but it really does offer a chance to start a year off to a strong start. Thanks to the London Essence Company, this could take the form of a one-year membership in the gym.

That’s 12 whole months to take full advantage of the gym of your choice. Whether you want to reach a new goal or just want to work a little on your fitness level, there is enough time to reach your goals!

advertisement

All you have to do is watch the video below and answer the question in the form at the bottom of the page. A lucky winner will then receive membership in a gym of their choice up to a value of € 500.

It’s as easy to enter this contest as it is to avoid the January blues by sipping this gorgeous non-alcoholic coffee tone. Good luck!

Click here if you cannot see the video.

Inspired by their 19th-century predecessors, every drink in the London Essence Company collection contains the purest flavors, distilled from the best herbal ingredients. In this way you can put together an elegant, always low-calorie collection without artificial sweeteners. More recipes under 150 calories can be found on the Twitter page.

Click here if you cannot see the form.

Presented by the London Essence Company

advertisement