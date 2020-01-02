advertisement

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. – It wasn’t the way tenants of this building in East Stroudsburg wanted to start the new year. These people were forced into the cold.

The Thursday morning fire has devastated various first-floor apartments and a salon on South Courtland Street.

“I opened my door and saw smoke coming out of his apartment and I just shouted his name and ran out of the house and called the fire department,” said Ingrid Cunningham, East Stroudsburg.

Newswatch 16 could not contact the owner of JTH Salon. Employees posted on the Facebook page.

It reads in part: “It is not yet clear how large the damage is. We will keep you all informed as soon as we know more. “

A fire brigade commissioner from the state police spent most of the day looking for the cause.

When the fire department first arrived, it was believed that someone was locked inside. The search query was empty.

Researchers tell Newswatch 16 that the tenant has been responsible since then.

A bartender with Rudy was already working when the flames started, so he invited the victims of the fire.

“I saw some tenants there wrapped in their sheets and pajamas. I said, “You want to come in, just come in and sit down,” said Frank Gimzek, Rudy’s Tavern.

Rudy is open at 8 a.m. Frank Gimzek comes in early every morning to prepare for the day. He heard the sirens and saw the flames.

“They were 10, 15 feet high and came from the top. It went. It was really ripping, “said Gimzek.

Researchers currently call the cause indefinite.

The Red Cross helps tenants who have been extinguished by the flames.

.

