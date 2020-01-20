advertisement

Bus company bosses say a series of problems prevented a broken coach from being moved, causing major traffic problems in Burton for more than two hours.

The Midland Classic double-decker bus was left stranded on Saint-Pierre bridge yesterday, Thursday, January 16, after a breakdown just before the start of evening rush hour.

This caused major problems for motorists trying to get home because the bus blocked a lane on the bridge which is one of the main routes from Burton.

Dozens of motorists said they were left in traffic for up to two hours on trips that should have taken only 20 minutes.

Midland Classic said a recovery vehicle sent to tow the broken down bus was delayed due to another broken down vehicle on Burton Bridge in the city center and delays on the A38.

A spokesperson for the company said the bus suffered from technical problems when it passed over the Saint-Pierre bridge between Burton and Stapenhill.

He said: “The driver stopped the bus in a safe position and informed the bus depot of the problem.

“The technical staff were immediately dispatched with a replacement bus to ensure that our customers were safely transferred to their destination.

“After inspection by our engineers, a decision was made to organize a recovery vehicle to move the vehicle to the bus depot for repair.”

“The recovery vehicle’s arrival was delayed due to incidents in other parts of the city where a broken down vehicle on Burton Bridge and delays on the A38 caused congestion.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused to our passengers and other road users yesterday.”

Motorist Carolyn Napier said on Facebook: “Branston Road was completely stuck in the direction of the Tesco roundabout.

“I left work at 5:00 pm and it took me almost two hours to get to the Saint-Pierre bridge.

“Meanwhile, the vehicles seemed to be moving freely the other way. Why couldn’t they direct traffic 50/50 on all roads fairly to help people out of Burton and out ‘interior? The huge amount of traffic that couldn’t get out resulted in a complete blockage throughout the city. “

Zoe Shelton said, “Adequate chaos; it took me an hour and a half to get home.”

Glen Shelley said, “Disgusting an hour and 25 minutes to get to Burton College to pick up my granddaughter. Where were the police to fix the chaos? It was complete chaos in every way.”

Annette Moss said: “Branston Road was dangerous with people driving stupidly on the wrong side of the road.”

