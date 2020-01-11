advertisement

A security company worker stole money from a Derbyshire pub after disabling the CCTV cameras his company had installed.

David Bradley took a total of £ 1,140 in revenue from the Ye Olde Nags Head in Castleton while on the run for other crimes.

Derby Crown Court heard how the 37-year-old turned off the cameras on his cell phone before entering the pub and taking £ 700 and £ 440 twice.

The court learned how he quit his job before speaking to the police.

Justice Jonathan Bennett, who presided over the case, decided to imprison Bradley for his actions.

A “breach of trust”

He said: “You pleaded guilty today at the earliest opportunity in this court and you are recognized for it.

“There are two counts of theft relating to the £ 440 and the £ 700. They were serious because they involved breach of trust.

“You were employed in relation to video surveillance. You used a mobile phone to deactivate video surveillance.

“I take into account that you were not at the top of the chain in terms of responsibility, nevertheless it is a breach of trust. In addition to this offense, it was committed while you were at large.

“I will impose a custodial sentence.”

What happened?

Caroline Bradley, a prosecutor, told the court that the incidents took place on March 10 and 16 of last year.

She said: “The defendant was employed by the company (which had installed video surveillance in the pub). The owner returned from vacation and found that there was a lot of money shortage in revenue.

“The accused was invited to view the images and it quickly became apparent that there were problems with the video surveillance, it had been turned off. The accused’s telephone had been used for this.

“The accused became quite elusive and left the business before the police spoke to him.”

“There must have been a trigger”

Kevin Webster, mitigating, told the court that Bradley was a skilled worker and asked for community punishment.

He said: “I can only say that there must have been a trigger since he is a qualified technician.

“There is hope for the future for this man.

“He is a qualified technician. There is a place for him in society in my respectful observations.”

What happened to him?

Bradley, of Arborthorne Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft.

He was placed in immediate detention.

He appeared via video link from the prison as he is currently serving a custodial sentence for other matters.

Justice Bennett granted him six months’ detention for each offense in order to run concurrently, but to run after his current sentence.

