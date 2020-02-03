advertisement

Sunday evening, the Super Bowl was up to its billing at the end, giving a quick finish.

Of course, everyone only logs in for the field game. The ads are a major draw every year and on Monday we went to Ferris State University to see how people liked the mix of spots.

The key is to be friendly and memorable, because an ideal place that does not hammer the brand tends to miss the brand.

Overall, many people liked the ads, but noticed a new shift to more sentimental campaigns and cross-brand promotion, with companies like Planters Peanuts and Tide teaming up with other companies to promote their brands. and be memorable.

“It’s like a set of cartoon characters coming together on stage for the first time and some of the kids they love, my students,” said Clay Dedeaux, professor of marketing and advertising at Ferris State University.

“I thought it was really interesting to see how they incorporated other brands to bring back Mr. Peanut,” said Rockford’s second student Mackenzie De La Garza.

“I liked those who had a message,” says Nick Minard, junior of Grand Rapids, “not just trying to have a product in front of you like Ax.”

“I was hoping for funnier ads,” said Will Roy, a sophomore from Rockford, Illinois, “but I understand where this is going in the industry, so it always has to change.”

Adweek named Jeep advertising with Bill Murray and Punxsutawney Phil the best in the group this year.

