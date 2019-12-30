advertisement

The Dublin Commuter Coalition strongly recommends the introduction of the BusConnects network redesign instead of gradually implementing it.

In a submission to the National Transport Authority (NTA) earlier this month, the public transport campaign group announced that a new bus network that was implemented all at once would cause “temporary short-term disruption” while a gradual introduction “this Extending the disturbance by years is unnecessarily “.

The Dublin Commuter Coalition, which was founded as a Facebook group in January last year, supports users of local public transport, cyclists and pedestrians in the greater Dublin area.

At the beginning of this year, the NTA confirmed that the redesign of the bus network in Dublin would be carried out gradually between 2021 and 2023 and not in one phase, as originally stated, at the end of 2019. The NTA said the step-by-step approach was to “ensure a manageable level of change for customers and bus companies”.

However, the Dublin Commuter Coalition said a step-by-step implementation would mean that Dubliners “would not have to relearn a single network, but multiple networks multiple times over a three-year period.”

“What happens to the plan if the response is too hostile? Will the National Transport Authority have the final say on implementation? Or will the transport minister du jour be forced to bow to the public pressure and stop the implementation, which leaves us with a network of Swiss francs? “It says in the opinion.

“The warning signs are already there, and other cities have been trying to gradually implement their new networks, and the result has been chaos.”

bus lanes

BusConnects has set itself the goal of overhauling the bus system in the Dublin region by establishing 230 km of its own bus lanes and 200 km of bike lanes on 16 of the busiest corridors and redesigning the network.

According to the NTA, the plans promise shorter travel times and high-frequency service on high-traffic routes and an easy-to-understand network.

The Dublin Commuter Coalition said it supports the project “to significantly improve the Dublin bus network and to distribute bicycle infrastructure across the city”.

In his statement, it was also said that there was “nothing standing in the way of the introduction of the 90-minute tariff”. Part of the BusConnects plan is the introduction of a 90-minute tariff to enable journeys between Bus, Luas and Dart as well as as many journeys as the passengers chose during this period.

The NTA said it is currently reviewing all submissions and will not comment on individual submissions “until the review is complete.”

