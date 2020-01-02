advertisement

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A community gathers around a dog that is starving and only in the Poconos.

That dog, named Sophie, is slowly recovering at AWSOM Animal Shelter in Stroudsburg.

Employees say that she is one of their most difficult cases.

The dog was taken to the clinic last week by someone who wandered her through the streets of Stroudsburg, skin and bones, cold and alone.

As if that wasn’t enough, Sophie is blind too.

“She is very malnourished. She is currently fighting a lot of fights. Her organs are being turned off. She has an infection. She is just touching and going. We can’t figure it out now and try to do everything we know for her, “said Lisa Pearson from AWSOM.

Support for Sophie is overwhelming. Social media posts about the dog have nearly 1,000 shares and responses.

Employees believe that the dog was once someone’s pet because she is house-trained.

Mary Eyer from Stroudsburg was at the shelter. She says that stories like this are heartbreaking.

“I see the pictures and it’s just awful.”

Sophie clearly has many health problems, but AWSOM employees tell Newswatch 16 one of the most difficult challenges she faces so far, her diabetes.

Cindy Dirvin from Reading came to the shelter to look at cats. Sophie’s story comes home to her. She once had a dog with similar health problems.

“Very difficult. She was blind for two years, she had to get shots twice a day, special diet,” Dirvin said.

Sophie is unable to see visitors at this time, but employees are asking for good vibes and donations for the dog’s recovery.

