advertisement

The communities of Perthshire and Fife hope to invest in newly built wind turbines to fund causes in the region.

The organizations in Glenfarg, Abernethy, Bridge of Earn and Strathmiglo want to buy the turbines from Binn Farm Ecopark and use the profits from the sale of electricity to benefit their local communities.

Regional community councils and the Glenfarg Renewable Energy Association (GREA) have been invited to take over two of the four new turbines from the Ecopark.

advertisement

The supply depends on individuals from the region who share ownership of a community business.

The groups are now organizing a series of public meetings to raise interest in the project.

GREA has been trying to get involved in a green energy project since 2014 and previously had plans in place for its own wind turbine.

Cedric Wilkins, President of GREA, said: “The communities have received an offer from the developers for the ownership of two of the turbines.

“The meetings will discuss this offer and see what the communities want to do about it.

“It will depend on the reaction to the offer. It’s a fairly complex arrangement so there is a lot of discussion. “

Thanks to this offer, communities could use the benefits drawn from the electricity injected into the national grid from the two Binn Farm turbines.

The turbines will also help reduce Binn Farm’s carbon footprint. The bosses said they thought this was the way to go for the industries.

The organization also claims that the offer is part of its strategy to help neighboring communities.

John Ferguson, strategy manager at Binn Farm Ecopark, said, “By building the ecopark, we are trying to see how we can help local communities, that is part of what Binn is trying to do.”

The park should be operational by March 31 and community organizations are moving forward with the project by holding two public meetings this weekend.

The first will take place on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Williamson Hall in Abernethy before a second meeting at Glafarg village Hall on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

advertisement