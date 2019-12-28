advertisement

A group of experts on direct care will investigate how communities are consulted if centers are opened at their locations following a series of government protests against the planned arrival of asylum seekers.

The group, chaired by former European Commission Secretary General Catherine Day, will report to the government on possible long-term approaches to housing asylum seekers by the end of next year.

Former President of the National Asset Management Agency (Nama), Frank Daly, former director of the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), Frances Ruane, and former Secretary General of the Ministry of Social Protection, Niamh O’Donoghue, also participate in the initiative ,

Minister of State in the Department of Justice, David Stanton, said the group will consider how best to work with communities that seek to shelter asylum seekers.

“We saw the concerns of the communities firsthand when new housing centers were discussed in their areas for the first time,” he said.

Objections have been raised in recent years to the opening of direct care centers in a number of Irish cities.

These include Roosky, Co Roscommon, where plans for a center were dropped after arson attacks on the hotel intended for the project. Lisdoonvarna in Co Clare, where a center opened this year; and Oughterard in Co Galway, where the locals protested the planned conversion of a local hotel to a direct-accommodation facility.

Demonstrators raised concerns about the lack of community consultation before plans to open direct care centers came into force and the burden that the arrival of groups of asylum seekers would place on local services such as doctors and schools.

Stanton added: “While we have recently successfully opened new centers in Borrisokane, Ballinamore and Ennis, the expert group will examine how we can work more effectively with communities to respond to the needs of asylum seekers and residents. This is crucial for successful integration options. “

‘Learn from each other’

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said the group will identify best practices used in other European countries to provide support to those seeking international protection.

“This is a complex issue for all EU Member States and there is no doubt that we only have to learn from each other,” said Flanagan.

“While our reception system has undergone significant improvements in recent years, we are constantly striving to improve our service. In particular, I want better medium and long-term planning that is embedded in our thinking.

“Dr. Day’s experience as Secretary General of the EU Commission is particularly important and valuable, and the group will work with Member States and the European Asylum Support Office to identify systems and practices that could potentially be used here.”

Other members of the expert group include the former CEO of Limerick City and County Council Conn Murray, Fiona Finn from Nasc (Center for Migrant and Refugee Rights) and Bulelani Mfaco from the Asylum Seekers Movement in Ireland.

