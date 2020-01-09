advertisement

Dozens of community areas that have been hit by bushfires across Australia instantly receive $ 1 million from the federal government.

Scott Morrison has identified 42 councils eligible for emergency payments, while $ 18 million has been allocated to provide additional money to local authorities most affected by the fires.

The money will be transferred to state bank accounts on Friday for distribution to the councils for immediate use.

“This is initial and urgent – there will be more,” the prime minister told reporters Thursday.

Australian President’s Association David O’Loughlin said reconstruction was a priority, but some money would be made available for community resilience events.

The bushfires have killed 27 people and destroyed 2,131 homes across the country, and Morrison has repeated that he will consider involving a royal commission in the disaster.

“We are a long way from the end of this crisis and disaster,” said Morrison.

“We will work (with the governments of the states and territories) to ensure that there is an adequate investigation that addresses the wide range of issues to be addressed that result from an – only terrible – natural disaster.”

More than 1,600 Army reservists have been deployed to bushfire operations as conditions on Australia’s east coast deteriorate.

Throughout the country, Australian Armed Forces psychologists have been deployed to help victims in fire-stricken areas.

Mr. Morrison confirmed that five critical medical teams had been sent to NSW and Victoria, and was considering raising the 10-visit limit for Medicare-funded psychosocial services.

The prime minister said the government is putting together a mental health package and Labor wants it to include unlimited Medicare discounts on counseling.

“The government is fully aware of the needs, particularly in the area of ​​mental health,” said Morrison.

“I have seen the desolation and the impact not only on the residents, but also on those directly involved in fighting these fires and on the first responders.”

Other measures that Labor proposed to the government included stronger incentives for general practitioners, enhanced telemedicine, and better access to respiratory specialists to deal with smoke inhalation.

Students and first responders would also receive special mental health support.

Secretary of State for Emergency Affairs David Littleproud and the head of the newly founded Bushfire Recovery Agency, Andrew Colvin, are working on an aid package for companies affected by bush fires.

Small businesses are eligible for loans up to $ 500,000 that are non-repayable for two years.

Originally published as local councils hit by bushfires that were given $ 60 million

