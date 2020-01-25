advertisement

Former Army officer Gerry McAnaney said he hoped to do his part to make the FAI more transparent by going to clubs, leagues, and other associations within the association to keep the breadth of the game up to date and how things change in Abbotstown.

The 61-year-old, who has been involved in the game since moving into the Irish school-level goal (where he played in teams like Dave O’leary and Ashley Grimes), defeated Sligo Rovers chairman Martin Heraghty by 88 against 40 Voices at the association’s EGM in Blanchardstown on Saturday.

McAnaney, a councilor who has been representing the defense forces for almost 20 years but is now a member on behalf of the Football For All division, said he was surprised by the profit margin, which was secured not least by the support of key elements of the school and youth games.

He described his election as “a great honor” and said he wanted to reestablish the link between the association’s offices in Dublin and the base across the country, which the President had traditionally provided before John Delaney’s departure.

“One of the biggest things I can offer is communication,” he said. “To reach all levels of the game and let people know where we are. The President’s job is to spread the FAI gospel. “

However, he admitted that after he had not been involved in the board of directors recently, he did not know the exact financial situation of the club, although he would like to address this in the coming days.

Squeezed over his long service to the council, which was criticized for not holding Delaney accountable in his one and a half decades as chief executive, he said he had simply decided, like many others who fell out of favor with the leadership to contribute what he could while resisting the changes that should centralize power within the organization.

“I had my concerns,” he said, “and every time I had concerns about governance, I drew the attention of the people I represented and I would not have voted for certain changes that were made to the way how the association did these things. ” , “

When asked for an example of the changes he had rejected, he said that he had voted against raising age limits for board members, a move advocated by Delaney with the express intent to include key allies Eddie Murray and Michael Cody, the former volunteer treasurer, to keep in their positions.

He is the successor to Donal Conway in the position he only holds until July until he is re-elected, and said he accepts that his predecessor “did not register for everything that ended up in his lap”.

Conway, he said, had told him that Delaney had misled him and “if he says he is not fully informed, I have no reason to doubt it”.

He believes that the current leadership of the association can make a good argument to the government as it seeks the support needed to overcome and then rebuild the current crisis, and he suggested that football should receive strong political support Kreise: “I would be happy to talk to you about it. I think it will be an easy conversation. “

