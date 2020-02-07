advertisement

Hon. Agaba Said Committee Needs More Time To Consult On Bill

KAMPALA -Parliament has granted its Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee three months to consult and report on the 2019 bill amending the Constitution.

The period will also be used by the Committee to consider five estate bills, said the Hon. Abbas Agaba, member of the committee, who asked for the extension of time during the plenary session of Thursday 6 February 2020.

Agaba told the House that the 45 days given to the committee to consider the bill that had been introduced in the House on December 19, 2019 was not enough to conduct the much-needed national consultations.

“The proposals made to amend the constitution are far reaching and we are trying to reach as many citizens as possible, and as such, we need enough time to present a good report on this bill”, said Agaba.

This 2019 constitutional bill (amendment) is a private member’s proposal from the Hon. Wilfred Niwagaba seeks to abolish the representation of the army in Parliament, to repeal the post of Prime Minister and to restore the limits of the presidential mandate.

Succession bills include the 2019 Bill to Amend the Administration of Estates, Small Estates or Special Provisions, the 2019 Deputy Head Amendment Bill, the Bill of 2019 modifying the management of the succession of missing persons, the 2019 law modifying the probate and the 2019 law of succession.

“These bills were referred to committee on August 14, 2019, which was busy dealing with the five electoral reform bills presented by the Attorney General in 2019, which were urgent and are now ready,” he said. declared.

Electoral reform bills include the 2019 Presidential Election (Amendment) Bill, the 2019 Parliamentary Election (Amendment) Bill, the 2019 Election Commission (Amendment) Bill, the Draft of law on political parties and organizations (amendment) 2019 and the draft law on local government (amendment) 2019.

Legislators have, however, expressed concern over the number of days required by the Committee to deal with outstanding estate bills, noting that this timeframe is passing very quickly.

“We will be tabling ministerial policy statements and then enter the budget process by March to May. The nomination of the candidates to Parliament will take place in August, so we must examine these bills as soon as possible, “said the Hon. Chris Baryomunsi.

He indicated that this committee would find ways to speed up the work in progress in order to reduce the time required to complete it.

“You can divide your work and entrust it to subcommittees. There you can reduce the time required from 90 days to 45 days; so that you speed up the work if we want to do it in that term, “said Baryomunsi.

Kadaga, while providing additional time to the committee, urged members to work quickly to bring all the bills within a shorter timeframe.

