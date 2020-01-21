advertisement

TALLAHASSEE, F.L. – A commercial pilot has been charged with criminal calamity after allegedly writing racist and pro-Trump graffiti at the Tallahassee, Florida, airport, court documents show.

Police accused James Ellis Dees, now a former Endeavor Air employee, with nine counts of criminal calamity after admitting he wrote such comments as “#MAGA = NO N ** S = NO SP ** S” – different conditions versus African Americans and Hispanics – several times, according to court documents. The graffiti was mainly found in bathrooms at airports and on the parking lot elevator.

The airport police approached Dees and asked about the graffiti earlier this month. When the police told him he was identified as the writer after a camera was installed in the elevator of the parking lot where the graffiti was discovered, the court document said, Dees admitted he had written something about it.

Dees told the officer that he was “experiencing a” really difficult time “and has anger issues.

The police released Dees after questioning him, and Dees “started boarding his flight, but then decided that he was not in the” right state of mind “to fly an aircraft,” according to court documents. He then left the terminal.

Dees did not plead guilty to the accusations during his first court appearance on January 9 and abandoned his hearing.

Joe Bodiford, a lawyer for Dees, told CNN that he has no comment on the case.

Dees no longer works for Endeavor, a Delta subsidiary, according to a Delta spokesperson.

“These actions in no way reflect the values ​​of Endeavor Air and this person is no longer employed by the airline,” the spokesperson told CNN.

According to an FAA database, he received a pilot certificate for airport transportation in January 2013.

Tallahassee police say that from December 2018 to December 2019 20 graffiti incidents have been reported to the airport unit. The majority were racist, four were for deportation or against the president and one was undefined. Dees admitted to all racist graffiti incidents, but none of the other graffiti.

Police say the total damage was less than $ 200 dollars.

