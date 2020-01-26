advertisement

For Dundee United, there is no point in choosing matches like Saturday’s for this season’s championship.

Even if the rest of the teams yet to come to Tannadice use Morton’s performance and results as a model, it will not affect the destination of the league trophy.

This race, if it has ever been one, is over.

The pitiful “challenge” of the others’ title was perfectly summed up by United who extended their lead at the top of the rankings on a day when they had to rely on a late equalizer against one of the teams threatened with relegation.

No, everything that is happening now must be analyzed in the context of the challenge looming next year.

On this front, the weekend has reaffirmed where Tony Asghar and Robbie Neilson will have to improve the team this summer – game-changing players on the wing and in number 10 positions.

Away from home in the Premiership, you can see players like Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Calum Butcher strangling life out of the games, cutting a tug of war in the midfield and getting 1-0 by Lawrence Shankland.

But in Tannadice it will be different.

You won’t see the camps retreat as obviously as Morton, but the defensive discipline and structure of the best flight teams will ensure that the challenge they face is similar.

And it will be – if you want to break us down, it will have to be with an extended or subtle rhythm and skill in tight spaces in the middle.

Get these two transfers in the near season and this team will be raised to the first six Premiership levels in one fell swoop.

