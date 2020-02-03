advertisement

Signing in January is difficult.

Especially when entering a team in the Dundee situation.

The lack of self-confidence, the difficulties of form, the wounds which bite deeply and the pressure of the position of the league of the Dark Blues make it necessary to take the start if you are a new recruit to Dens.

advertisement

If it had been the first game after the summer deadline or if Dundee had been in the Dundee United or even Inverness Caledonian Thistle position in the league, James McPake would probably have waited another week to make his debut with Christophe Berra.

But Dundee needs results and points and McPake needs that every signature he made last month is, if not instant success, then close enough.

As their mid-table championship status now shows, it is not a slow construction. Time is not their friend.

I don’t think McPake has anything to fear from Berra. It will be a success at this level. I have no doubt about it.

Ross Callachan has already shown enough to suggest that his energy in the midfield will be an asset and Conor Hazard is a good goalkeeper. The game instinct to blame him for Morton’s goal was probably hard to think about.

Christie Elliott has had an impact on the bench and you can see him appear to cover several different positions over the next few months. We haven’t yet seen if Tom Field has what it takes.

The player with the greatest responsibility is undoubtedly the youngest, Ollie Crankshaw.

Dundee’s need for breadth has been crying out for some time and the 21-year-old has been brought in to provide it.

He looked promising on the bench at East End Park, but it was under pressure when he and the team had nothing to lose.

Given a start at Cappielow, the Wigan man struggled to get into the game, let alone overtake his back.

I hope he learns quickly.

Dundee fans have seen so many short-term signatures show glimpses of promise but have faded into the background over the past two years.

January 6 must reverse this trend.

advertisement