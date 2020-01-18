advertisement

“Little America” ​​is a slice-of-life series that dramatizes real immigrant stories.

The latest original offering from Apple TV + is the eight-part anthology series “Little America”. Based on the epic magazine photo episode from the first person, “Little America” ​​is a series that stages real life, stories of immigrants. (A full book of “30-40 more” stories, including those in season one of the series, will be released in March.) As Apple TV + describes, the series goes beyond the headlines of current events to “look up” in the fun, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring and unexpected lives of immigrants in America, at a time when their stories are more relevant than ever. “

From the idea of ​​show runner and executive producer Lee Eisenberg (“The Office”, “SMILF”), “Little America” ​​is also created by Alan Yang (“Master of None”, “Forever”), Kumail Nanjiani (“Forever” ) produced. The Big Sick ”), Emily V. Gordon (“ The Big Sick ”) and the co-founders of Epic Magazine, Joshuah Bearman and Joshua Davis. How the screen came to be is a story about how personal stories inevitably connect to projects that are most popular with creative people.

“I’ve been a writer for 17 years, and I’m obviously thinking about the types of stories I want to tell, what excites me, and what I want to see,” Eisenberg told IndieWire. “And I watched the development of television in recent years and thought Master of None had made an episode in its first season, the ‘Parents’ episode, in which the children’s parents were shown flashback characters and how theirs looked Experiences affected how they came to the US and how their first generation didn’t quite understand what they had been through. And I started thinking, “Well, that was an episode everyone was talking about … what if there was a show that touched the same ideas?”

As the son of an immigrant (his father from Israel), Eisenberg started thinking about a show that was an anthology series based on real stories and inspired by Alan Yang and Aziz Ansari who spent much of their real life in this “Master of None” Episode used and throughout the series. When he went to Bearman to find out about the possibility of an anthology series about real immigrants and their real stories, Bearman was immediately thrilled.

“I actually wanted to do a photo essay,” said Bearman. “It would be different portraits of people and these different first person voices then tell part of their lives. And I had thought about this form in general and I thought, ‘Well, let’s do it for immigrants and we go out and look a series of stories to then inform the show. ‘”A freelance journalist, Bearman He also had experience of adapting one of his articles to the screen with the 2012 film“ Argo ”.

“I was lucky that Argo was done well and the people who did it were all very smart,” said Bearman. “And then it was a pleasure to work on ‘Little America’. “When Eisenberg put the show together, he hired his friend Alan Yang. “I was so overwhelmed by what he and Aziz had done for Master of None, and he jumped in immediately,” said Eisenberg. Then he hired his other friends, Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, who even wanted to write an episode with them – which eventually led to the “Little America” ​​episode “The Rock”.

“At the time it was 2017 and our film” The Big Sick “was released, we were looking for a project to work on,” said Gordon. “This was the only one we wanted to be involved in.”

Then they went to set up the series. Nanjiani: “We did exactly what we did and set off to go to a couple of locations, some streams, others were traditional. And we looked at Apple because we wanted the show to have access – we wanted everyone to see it. Almost everyone has an Apple device or access to an Apple device. It is a new streaming service that we were very happy about. It is global. And we were thrilled that our show is one of the kick-off shows for the new service. “

However, Nanjiani added that it wasn’t exactly a bidding war for the show. “We visited many traditional networks that for some reason didn’t want to do this show. So it was kind of interesting. The show obviously doesn’t have a lot of stars on the screen and its premise is probably … a fringe market we’re dealing with, I think. Not so noticeable. So it was interesting. Many of the networks didn’t want to take it over. So we were very lucky that Apple did it. “

Apple

As far as the anthology format was concerned, it was also a breeze.

“With an anthology, I think you have the opportunity to tell a different kind of story,” said Eisenberg. “We didn’t want to tell anyone about every moment of life. We really tried to tell these mini-films and short stories that are part of life. If you watch them together and watch all eight episodes, you have the feeling:” Oh wow, here is the breadth and scope of storytelling and our country as well. “And that you are almost creating this mosaic of all these different people who have come here from all different places to make America what it is , for better or for worse. “

“There is no history of immigration. Immigrants are not a monolith in this country; Not everyone comes from the same country, not everyone comes from different countries, ”said Gordon. “So I think … we wanted to show a variety of types of stories, of people coming to America. For this reason, an anthology appeared to be the best way to take a snapshot of what it looks like. “As big fans of anthology series like“ Tales From The Crypt ”Gordon and Nanjiani were happy to be part of their own anthology series. (Gordon humorously dared Nanjiani to play an immigrant pun, which he immediately refused. “Hot water,” he said.)

Nanjiani went on: “Because the stories of nobody who immigrated would really be a reference to the experience of immigrants, and a million stories wouldn’t. But the more stories you tell, the closer you can get to the idea that that is Experience, as Emily said, is not a monolith. Instead of just making a mini-series that told an immigration story about an episode, eight immigration stories about eight episodes felt like they were picking up the idea that Lee was trying to convey. “

When it came to the casting process for “Little America”, apart from the fourth episode “The Silence” with Mélanie Laurent and Zachary Quinto, the stars of each episode are more or less “unknowns” who are culturally suited for that were stories that were told.

“When we did this show, we first wanted people who were authentic. When a character speaks a particular dialect, we want an actor to speak that particular dialect. We didn’t want to go apart, phonetically, ”Nanjiani explained. “And in the beginning it intimidated us a bit. But our casting people did a great job. But the truth is that there are a lot of different people who are very, very talented. People who, for some reason, have not been given the opportunity We tweeted about casting calls and other things. There was probably a bit more involved in the process than is normally the case. But we learned that these very, very talented people are out there. Finding them is a bit difficult, but not impossible. “

“It’s worth the effort,” added Gordon. “The effort is 100% worth it.”

Gordon also told an anecdote about actor Shaun Toub, star of “The Rock”, which reflected the feelings of many actors throughout the series. “Shaun Toub said to me on the first day of filming:” I’ll never be in every scene. It’s so cool to be in every scene. Gordon noticed how much the cast was used to getting in and out of shows and often played minor roles or the villain roles in series. “He said that he never got number one on the call sheets, never being in every single scene. We tried to show people who were on the call sheet in eighth or ninth place … as it is when they’re number one on the call sheet. “

Apple

The same broad network was also used to hire historians and directors like Tze Chun, whose episode “The Winners of the Grand Prize Expo” he wrote and directed was actually based on his true story, mother with a migrant background, not an essay on “Little America “.

Nanjiani explained the similar process. “We only wanted authors and directors who were really suitable for the stories we told. And again we have a wider network because the people who sit in the TV writers’ rooms traditionally fit a certain group of people. For this reason, there are a lot of playwrights or people who have not yet had a fair insight into an author’s room. “

“We started early,” added Gordon. “We did the same thing with casting when we had a long lead time to find our writers and directors. We wanted people to embody the material one to one. We wanted every single person (the author or director) to feel like they were really telling their story, doing their part, trying to reconcile themselves. … It was really worth it here, too, and we have to find people who don’t normally watch TV at all. “

“With our directors,” added Nanjiani, “we really wanted them to own the material, make it their own, and they spend time with their writer and also spend time editing.” We wanted them to tell this story in their own way and find a language for it. “

“I found that I work with people who have spent years in an author’s room. They get into certain narrative patterns, so to speak, in which the same things are repeated,” continued Nanjiani. “When you get a playwright, someone who hasn’t worked with this medium, he takes a completely different approach to a story. What an anthology show, especially one like ours, where we get the tone and text of the stories, that we were telling, really wanted to vary, was very, very beneficial for the show. “

Bearman also discussed the series’ efforts to deviate from the norm when it comes to storytelling. “I think one of the most interesting things is sticking to the core truth of the story,” said Bearman. “And when it comes to screenwriting, there is often an instinct to come up with story points and tropes that screenwriting is familiar with, and when Lee developed it, we stayed away from it and decided to use real-life inspiration instead. Lee asked the subjects several more times. As soon as we decided on the episodes, he went back to them and spent more time with them to find out more about their lives and their inner thoughts and other details with which they used these little mini-sheets on the show because otherwise it would have started to turn into formulaic stories. “

Apple

Eisenberg’s attention to detail has clearly affected the rest of the series, even when it came to getting certain things going with film magic.

“The production team is really, really detailed and knows the peculiarities of each country and country the immigrants have moved to (which was important),” said Yang. “You know, obviously we are portraying a number of different countries on this show and – just to tell you the secret – we didn’t necessarily go to all countries. Sometimes we had to shoot New Jersey for Uganda and Montreal for Syria. And if you did doing that, you have to do the research, and I think our great production designers, staff and crew really did everything they could to keep the stories authentic and the work authentic – and to keep it as real as possible. ”

When promoting the series, Apple TV + used the pictures from the third episode “The Cowboy”. Each episode focuses on the concept of the “American Dream”, whatever that means, but there was one important cast that kept everything. Let’s get back to “The Cowboy” and the images that came out of it.

“I think the actor (Conphidance) we were allowed to play Iwegbuna with just jumps off the screen like few actors I’ve ever worked with,” said Eisenberg. “I could watch him for hours. I love this episode. Yang repeated Eisenberg’s views: “I would also like to send a greeting to Conphidance, who will subsequently play Iwe.” I just think this guy is a star and really brings this episode to life. “

But “The Cowboy” isn’t everything “Little America” ​​is about. “What is fundamental to an anthology show is that no episode really represents the show,” said Nanjiani. “We really wanted – and that’s how it was from the start when we first did the show – that no episode feels like another episode. The cowboy episode is fantastic. For beautiful, impressive pictures, but it’s really different than any other episode. And I would like to think that every episode is completely different. So I would say the only way to really know the show is that you have to watch all eight. “

“Everything,” Gordon said. “All eight, all together, all in a row.”

